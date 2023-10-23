Why do we stick to the default option?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Google pays to be basically everyone's default search engine. And when it comes to tech, people don't like to shake things up. Plus, CEO overpay and remote overemployment.
Segments From this episode
The Google antitrust case raises the question, why don't we change our tech default settings?
Inertia is part of the story. But so is fear of breaking everything — and Big Tech knows that.
Why don't we talk more about revenue when we talk about the U.S. budget deficit?
The vast majority of federal revenue comes from taxes, and the drop in 2023 revenue was mostly due to a drop in individual income taxes.
Is CEO pay out of control?
How much is too much? Union strikes and shareholder discussions have put executive compensation centerstage.
Strike shuts down St. Lawrence Seaway, a main commercial artery
A shutdown will affect farmers exporting products from Canada, mostly to Europe and the Middle East.
"Overemployed" people secretly work overlapping remote jobs
They do it for the money. But overemployment also symbolizes a change in Americans' attitudes toward work.
Music from the episode
Severed The Decemberists
Horizon - Poolside Remix Tycho, Poolside
Right Words Wrong Time Carly Rae Jepsen
Bustling Freddie Joachim
The World Is Ours Funky DL
Back To You Selena Gomez
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer