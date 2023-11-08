Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Why China may be selling its U.S. debt
Nov 7, 2023

Mark Schiefelbein, Pool/Getty Images
China may be selling U.S. debt to pump up the yuan. Plus, how Black communities are being left behind in the shift to electric vehicles.

Segments From this episode

A good repo man is hard to find

by Matt Levin
Nov 7, 2023
The repossession industry is struggling with an enduring labor shortage, while 1.5 million car repos are expected this year.
A good chunk of used cars come from repossessions.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
National Debt

Why would China sell off its U.S. debt — if that's what it's doing

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Nov 7, 2023
There's a hot debate about what it's doing with its holdings, and the answer could affect how much it costs Americans to borrow money.
"We care about whether foreign governments or entities are buying U.S. Treasurys because it impacts the cost of borrowing in this country," said Jesse Wheeler of Morning Consult.
Mark Schiefelbein/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
What's new with the trade deficit?

by Sean McHenry and Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal looks at the latest U.S. trade deficit release.

Big box stores go big on renovations to tempt shoppers

by Kristin Schwab
Nov 7, 2023
They're trying to stay ahead of what customers, now used to online convenience and speed, expect from a retailer.
Endless aisles are Walmart’s strength — but also its weakness.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Corporate earnings have turned up, but can you take it to the bank?

by Mitchell Hartman
Nov 7, 2023
Stocks have reflected strong quarterly reports. Looking ahead, worries persist about consumer savings, interest rates and a government shutdown.
Positive quarterly results have helped to improve the mood on Wall Street.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Merci Cory Wong
Wishing Well Substantial
When the Lights Go Down Prince
Flutter Mocky
Calling (Never Stop) Anchorsong
North Star Future Islands

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

