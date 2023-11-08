Why China may be selling its U.S. debt
China may be selling U.S. debt to pump up the yuan. Plus, how Black communities are being left behind in the shift to electric vehicles.
Segments From this episode
A good repo man is hard to find
The repossession industry is struggling with an enduring labor shortage, while 1.5 million car repos are expected this year.
Why would China sell off its U.S. debt — if that's what it's doing
There's a hot debate about what it's doing with its holdings, and the answer could affect how much it costs Americans to borrow money.
What's new with the trade deficit?
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal looks at the latest U.S. trade deficit release.
Big box stores go big on renovations to tempt shoppers
They're trying to stay ahead of what customers, now used to online convenience and speed, expect from a retailer.
Corporate earnings have turned up, but can you take it to the bank?
Stocks have reflected strong quarterly reports. Looking ahead, worries persist about consumer savings, interest rates and a government shutdown.
Music from the episode
Merci Cory Wong
Wishing Well Substantial
When the Lights Go Down Prince
Flutter Mocky
Calling (Never Stop) Anchorsong
North Star Future Islands
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer