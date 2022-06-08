Who should regulate crypto?
There's a standoff in D.C. over which agency should oversee the growing universe of cryptocurrencies. Plus, the vitamin and supplement industry sees a pandemic-era boost.
Segments From this episode
Crypto's growth spawns a Washington debate: Who should regulate it?
A bill would put the Commodity Futures Trading Commission in charge. Some consumer advocates back the Securities and Exchange Commission.
How small should a 'small business' be? The government's answer is changing.
The Small Business Administration recently announced changes to its small business size standards, which govern whether a business is eligible for small business contracts and aid. That could help businesses that were near the old size threshold.
How do "school-hardening" tactics affect students, teachers and their communities?
Because gun control measures haven't gone far, schools are investing in security, says The 74's Mark Keierleber. Those measures come with significant costs.
At this point in the pandemic, will there be a market for the Novavax vaccine?
The anti-COVID shot passes muster with FDA advisers. It was developed with traditional technology, which might boost trust.
Pandemic boosts U.S. vitamin and supplement industry
Spending on dietary supplements has grown strongly during the pandemic, and some health care providers say that raises concerns.
Music from the episode
Bonita Applebum A Tribe Called Quest
Brave New World The Foreign Exchange
Uncle ACE Blood Orange
Pharaoh Elior
Folds dryhope
It’s Only (feat. Zyra) - ODESZA VIP Remix ODESZA, Zyra
Rare Form Millionyoung
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer