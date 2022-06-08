Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Who should regulate crypto?
Jun 8, 2022

Who should regulate crypto?

There's a standoff in D.C. over which agency should oversee the growing universe of cryptocurrencies. Plus, the vitamin and supplement industry sees a pandemic-era boost.

Segments From this episode

Crypto's growth spawns a Washington debate: Who should regulate it?

by Lily Jamali
Jun 8, 2022
A bill would put the Commodity Futures Trading Commission in charge. Some consumer advocates back the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The Securities and Exchange Commission has more people to oversee cryptocurrency than the smaller Commodity Futures Trading Commission, but other factors are involved.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
How small should a 'small business' be? The government's answer is changing.

by Justin Ho
Jun 8, 2022
The Small Business Administration recently announced changes to its small business size standards, which govern whether a business is eligible for small business contracts and aid. That could help businesses that were near the old size threshold.
Changes to size standards mean the biggest small businesses could end up with a huge advantage over the smallest companies.
ALotOfPeople/Getty Images
How do "school-hardening" tactics affect students, teachers and their communities?

by Kai Ryssdal and Richard Cunningham
Jun 8, 2022
Because gun control measures haven't gone far, schools are investing in security, says The 74's Mark Keierleber. Those measures come with significant costs.
A memorial in Uvalde, Texas, on June 3, 2022.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
COVID-19

At this point in the pandemic, will there be a market for the Novavax vaccine?

by Kristin Schwab
Jun 8, 2022
The anti-COVID shot passes muster with FDA advisers. It was developed with traditional technology, which might boost trust.
Experts recommended that the FDA approve Novavax's new COVID vaccine, which was created with more traditional technology than the methods used by Pfizer and Moderna.
Carsten Koall/Getty Images
Pandemic boosts U.S. vitamin and supplement industry

by Kaleb Roedel
Jun 8, 2022
Spending on dietary supplements has grown strongly during the pandemic, and some health care providers say that raises concerns.
Workers at the NOW Foods facility in Sparks, Nevada, pack bottles on Feb. 23.
Kaleb Roedel/Mountain West News Bureau
Music from the episode

Bonita Applebum A Tribe Called Quest
Brave New World The Foreign Exchange
Uncle ACE Blood Orange
Pharaoh Elior
Folds dryhope
It’s Only (feat. Zyra) - ODESZA VIP Remix ODESZA, Zyra
Rare Form Millionyoung

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

