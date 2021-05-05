Back to BusinessI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioThe Uncertain HourMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
(Almost) any thank-you gift... just $5/month or more! GIVE NOW
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Who has leverage in the labor market?
May 5, 2021

Who has leverage in the labor market?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Indeed's CEO on the labor market. Also: Small businesses that may never reopen, and critical minerals for green energy might become scarce, a report warns.

Segments From this episode

Many small businesses that closed at start of pandemic may never reopen

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
May 5, 2021
The New York Fed said each additional week a service business is closed cuts its chance of reopening by 2 percentage points.
Some businesses that closed at the beginning of the pandemic have been forgotten by their former customers.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Indeed CEO on hiring, remote work and who has leverage in the labor market

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
May 5, 2021
“There’s not really one story that explains the entire labor market,” Chris Hyams says.
The number of job postings on Indeed is 22% higher than it was before the pandemic.
Photo by Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

EU seeks to raise the drawbridge on companies that get foreign subsidies

by Sabri Ben-Achour
May 5, 2021
It's an attempt to gain leverage over China.
European leaders are increasingly worried that China’s state-dominated economic system is threatening companies in their own countries.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

How Germany’s family-owned “mittelstand” companies are coping with the pandemic

by Stephen Beard
May 5, 2021
Mittelstands have long histories and local roots. Will those proud qualities see them through the COVID-19 crisis?
Hanns Martin Rincker of the Rincker foundry creates a church bell inscription. “We will become something else,“ he says. “The market always changes.”
Courtesy Hanns Martin Rincker
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Adventures in Housing

Why one man purchased his childhood home

by Maria Hollenhorst
May 5, 2021
For Kell Harvey, the sale was more than a just a real estate transaction. The Tennessee home has been in the family for generations.
After his father’s death, Kell Harvey made the decision to purchase the home where he grew up. Above, Harvey’s son, Thomas Mark, in front of the family home.
Photo courtesy Kell Harvey
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Planet Telex Radiohead
Wishing Well Substantial, T.Lucas, Stephanie Gayle
Call The Foreign Exchange
Lau's Lament Eric Lau
Watch it Grow The Everywheres

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Many small businesses that closed at start of pandemic may never reopen
Many small businesses that closed at start of pandemic may never reopen
Indeed CEO on hiring, remote work and who has leverage in the labor market
Indeed CEO on hiring, remote work and who has leverage in the labor market

Your favorites,
now $5/month! 
Donate now to get almost any thank-you gift.

GIVE NOW
Countries want tourists back if they're vaccinated. That may lead to vaccine passports.
COVID-19
Countries want tourists back if they're vaccinated. That may lead to vaccine passports.

It’s a great day to invest in Marketplace at any level!

Donate $5/month or more today to get almost ANY thank-you gift.

GIVE NOW