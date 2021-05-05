Donate $5/month or more today to get almost ANY thank-you gift.
May 5, 2021
Who has leverage in the labor market?
Indeed's CEO on the labor market. Also: Small businesses that may never reopen, and critical minerals for green energy might become scarce, a report warns.
Many small businesses that closed at start of pandemic may never reopen
The New York Fed said each additional week a service business is closed cuts its chance of reopening by 2 percentage points.
Indeed CEO on hiring, remote work and who has leverage in the labor market
“There’s not really one story that explains the entire labor market,” Chris Hyams says.
EU seeks to raise the drawbridge on companies that get foreign subsidies
It's an attempt to gain leverage over China.
How Germany’s family-owned “mittelstand” companies are coping with the pandemic
Mittelstands have long histories and local roots. Will those proud qualities see them through the COVID-19 crisis?
Why one man purchased his childhood home
For Kell Harvey, the sale was more than a just a real estate transaction. The Tennessee home has been in the family for generations.
Planet Telex Radiohead
Wishing Well Substantial, T.Lucas, Stephanie Gayle
Call The Foreign Exchange
Lau's Lament Eric Lau
Watch it Grow The Everywheres
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer


