Who benefits from mortgage interest tax breaks?
Primarily the nation's wealthiest taxpayers, research shows. Plus: a plant store and no-crust PB&Js.
Fed steers interest rates on path toward "neutral"
The central bank seeks the right rate for controlling inflation while promoting economic growth. It's a moving target.
Construction spending slowed in April, continuing this year's trend
The construction flatline stems from interest rate hikes — new projects are less affordable, and that's starting to affect builders.
A tax break to encourage homeownership primarily helps the wealthy
Economists argue the home mortgage interest deduction doesn't really work and costs the federal government tens of billions of dollars a year.
Two years after opening, this California plant shop’s outlook is “positive.”
“The shop is doing well,” says Ricky Barosa, co-founder of the Growing Groves Plant Shop in Davis, California. “It’s interesting now to be open for two years, and kind of navigate the current economic climate.”
Will workers be protected from extreme heat on the job?
More than 400 workers died due to heat exposure between 2011 and 2021, according to federal records. Five states have created their own workplace heat safety rules, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is working on a new safety standard.
From school cafeterias to professional athletes, Uncrustables sandwiches are everywhere
The iconic Uncrustables sandwich is about to become a billion-dollar business after garnering attention from a range of new audiences.
