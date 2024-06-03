A Warmer WorldIsrael-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio

Who benefits from mortgage interest tax breaks?
Jun 3, 2024

Who benefits from mortgage interest tax breaks?

Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Primarily the nation's wealthiest taxpayers, research shows. Plus: a plant store and no-crust PB&Js.

Segments From this episode

Fed steers interest rates on path toward "neutral"

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jun 3, 2024
The central bank seeks the right rate for controlling inflation while promoting economic growth. It's a moving target.
The interest rate we'd have in "normal" times is called the neutral rate. But it's an elusive, theoretical idea that changes with economic conditions. Above, Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Construction spending slowed in April, continuing this year's trend

by Daniel Ackerman
Jun 3, 2024
The construction flatline stems from interest rate hikes — new projects are less affordable, and that's starting to affect builders.
Transportation infrastructure construction has taken off, thanks in part to recent federal legislation.
Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images
A tax break to encourage homeownership primarily helps the wealthy

by Kimberly Adams
Jun 3, 2024
Economists argue the home mortgage interest deduction doesn't really work and costs the federal government tens of billions of dollars a year.
To be eligible for the home mortgage interest deduction, a buyer would have to be among the 11% of taxpayers who itemize their returns. Above, a home for sale in Damascus, Maryland.
Kimberly Adams/ Marketplace
Two years after opening, this California plant shop’s outlook is “positive.”

by Sean McHenry

“The shop is doing well,” says Ricky Barosa, co-founder of the Growing Groves Plant Shop in Davis, California. “It’s interesting now to be open for two years, and kind of navigate the current economic climate.”

Will workers be protected from extreme heat on the job?

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jun 3, 2024
More than 400 workers died due to heat exposure between 2011 and 2021, according to federal records. Five states have created their own workplace heat safety rules, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is working on a new safety standard.
Five states have created their own workplace heat safety rules and several more are close to adopting them, says Anastasia Christman at the National Employment Law Project.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
From school cafeterias to professional athletes, Uncrustables sandwiches are everywhere

by Kai Ryssdal , Aleezeh Hasan and Sarah Leeson
Jun 3, 2024
The iconic Uncrustables sandwich is about to become a billion-dollar business after garnering attention from a range of new audiences.
Smucker's purchased the Uncrustables brand from two dads in the Midwest in 1998.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Music from the episode

TV Queen Wild Nothing
Sleight of Hand Wild Nothing
Wind Travel Richard Houghten
Everyday Is a New Start Sun Glitters
So We Won't Forget Khruangbin

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

