Where’s the sweet spot for wage growth?
Economists say 3.5% wage growth is ideal — but we're not there yet. Also, we'll hear the sounds of a $10 million violin.
Businesses and consumers are borrowing more, despite rising interest rates
Total loan balances rose from last quarter and year over year, according to the FDIC. There are good reasons to borrow now.
Economists say 3.5% wage growth is about right when you take inflation and productivity growth into account — but we're not there yet.
Hurricane risk will grow in the coming decades, report warns
A new tool shows the likelihood of wind damage by property address.
SUVs are major sources of greenhouse gasses, but the world's drivers keep buying them
An International Energy Association report found that SUVs emitted almost 1 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide last year, more than some countries. The cars now represent 46% of the global auto market.
Why a Guarneri violin is expected to fetch $10 million at auction
Despite numerous scientific tests, there are no definitive answers for why Guarneri instruments have their unique, coveted sound.
This Florida woman used move-in deals to help save up for a house
Errica Jamil moved seven times in about as many years, earning her free or reduced rent. Now she owns a home of her own.
