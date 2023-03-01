A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Join us for a free, virtual event for International Women's Day on March 8! Learn More & Register
A Warmer World

Hurricane risk will grow in the coming decades, report warns

Amy Scott Mar 1, 2023
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Cleared lots were all that remained of some homes in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, in late January, months after Hurricane Ian ravaged the area. Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A Warmer World

Hurricane risk will grow in the coming decades, report warns

Amy Scott Mar 1, 2023
Heard on:
Cleared lots were all that remained of some homes in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, in late January, months after Hurricane Ian ravaged the area. Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

In early October, Nina Migliaccio stood outside an emergency shelter in Venice, Florida, holding a black-and-white Chihuahua, Candy, and wondering how soon they’d be able to go home. In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Migliaccio had escaped her flooded and wind-battered house with her husband, Carl. A week later, she was still shaken thinking back to the storm.

Nina Migliaccio holds her chihuahua, Candy.
Nina Migliaccio and her Chihuahua, Candy. (Amy Scott/Marketplace)

“Oh, my God, I have chills,” she said, recalling the sound of the wind pounding against her large living room window. “Like pop-pop, pop-pop, pop-pop.”

She and Carl — both in their 70s — tried to brace the window with their bodies, she said, “because I think if this broke, we’re finished.”

That window eventually did break, along with two others. Their garage door was damaged, and parts of the roof were torn off.

“We cannot go back,” she said. “You must have a roof.”

It’s been five months since Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida. More than 150 people died in the storm and its aftermath, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimates the damage from high winds, storm surge and flooding at nearly $113 billion. The recovery is ongoing.

“It’s a slow process,” Migliaccio said when I called to check in with her this week. 

Migliaccio was still waiting for workers to finish her new roof. Two broken windows had yet to be replaced. She was fighting with her insurance company to get reimbursed for a new garage door.

“If I have pocket money, I’d be doing so easy, but we don’t have pocket money,” she said. “We have living money, like most seniors.”

More people and properties will face this kind of damage in the future, according to a new report from the First Street Foundation, a nonprofit climate research and technology group. In the next 30 years, the report estimates, more than 13 million properties that aren’t currently exposed to tropical cyclones will be at risk. By 2053, the expected average annual loss from wind damage will grow by 7.5% to nearly $20 billion.

A map shows the stimated regional changes in tropical cyclone wind risk between 2023 and 2053. "Tropical cyclones are both growing stronger and moving northward due to a changing climate," the report says.
Estimated regional changes in tropical cyclone wind risk between 2023 and 2053. (Courtesy First Street Foundation)

There are two main reasons for the increased risk, said Matthew Eby, the group’s founder and CEO.

“Overall, hurricanes are becoming much more intense,” he said. 

Warmer sea surface temperatures lead to higher wind speeds, Eby said, and tropical cyclones will be more likely to become major hurricanes. In addition, “hurricanes are actually, latitudinally, moving further up north,” he added.  

That means places like Brooklyn, New York, and Newport News, Virginia, will see big increases in maximum wind speeds and wind damage, the report found. Florida will remain the riskiest state, but Eby said hurricane danger will increase in northern cities like Jacksonville while actually declining a bit in South Florida.

“What you’re seeing across the state overall is an increase from $13 billion to $14 billion in average annualized losses, even though things are going down in certain areas,” Eby said. 

Along with the report, the group launched a new tool this week on its website, RiskFactor.com. Type in any address in the country, and you can check out the risk of flooding, wildfire, extreme heat — and now wind. Based on factors like local building codes and the type and age of your roof, users can also view estimates of potential damage.

“The main thing we want people to do is know that there’s something you can do about this,” Eby said. 

Understanding the risks can help homeowners make sure they have adequate insurance coverage, he said, “or do the appropriate resilience measures to harden your home.” 

But will arming people with better information affect where they choose to live?

Daryl Fairweather is chief economist at Redfin, which has incorporated flood data from Risk Factor in its real estate listings for a few years. Last fall, the company published research showing that flood information did have some effect on behavior.

“People who were previously viewing extremely risky homes for flooding ended up buying homes with about half the risk that they originally were looking at,” she said. 

Fairweather is a climate migrant herself, having moved from Washington state to Wisconsin after three summers of wildfire smoke kept her young children indoors. 

A Warmer World The climate crisis is here. Are insurance companies keeping up?
READ MORE
A Warmer World How much is climate a factor in where people are moving?
Listen READ MORE
Why doesn’t homeowners insurance cover flood damage?
Listen READ MORE
2 years after losing their homes in California fire, some are still wrangling with insurers
Listen READ MORE

“Every place has risks,” Fairweather said. “Where I am has high heat risk, but it didn’t have wildfire risk, it didn’t have hurricane risk, it didn’t really have flooding risks — so that definitely weighed on my decision of where to buy a home.”

Others are skeptical that climate information will significantly affect the housing market, pointing to recent increases in people moving to Western cities that face drought and wildfire risks and to hurricane-prone Florida.

There are just too many incentives that keep people living in harm’s way, said Robert Hartwig, professor of risk management and insurance at the University of South Carolina — including heavily subsidized insurance and government relief when disaster strikes. 

“This is all very important information that I think that many individuals — but unfortunately, not the majority — will take into account,” Hartwig said. “Unfortunately, the evidence suggests that nothing, but nothing, will slow down the rapid economic growth we are seeing in some of the most vulnerable parts of the United States to climate change.”

For more on how people and communities are adapting to the climate crisis, check out our podcast “How We Survive.”

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

A Warmer World
Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:29 PM PST
22:11
4:16 PM PST
27:50
1:43 PM PST
1:50
7:29 AM PST
7:30
3:04 AM PST
8:47
Feb 28, 2023
28:48
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Eli Lilly announced a cap on insulin costs. But why is insulin so expensive in the first place?
Eli Lilly announced a cap on insulin costs. But why is insulin so expensive in the first place?
The cost of loneliness: Social isolation holds back workers and costs employers billions
The cost of loneliness: Social isolation holds back workers and costs employers billions
Businesses and consumers are borrowing more, despite rising interest rates
Businesses and consumers are borrowing more, despite rising interest rates
Why a Guarneri violin is expected to fetch $10 million at auction
Why a Guarneri violin is expected to fetch $10 million at auction