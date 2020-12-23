Dec 23, 2020
Where does the economy go from here?
Even with more COVID relief, the economy, businesses and people are still gonna be hurting. Plus, why it can be a challenge for LGBTQ veterans to get their benefits.
Segments From this episode
Consumer spending and personal income fell. That's bad news for the economy
With stimulus checks long gone and unemployment benefits running out, many consumers are less willing to spend.
Small business owners eye a second Paycheck Protection Program loan
Some previous applicants say they're weighing past experiences, as they decide whether to apply again.
Will companies choose to rehire laid-off employees or hire new ones?
When they're ready to start hiring, businesses have to consider costs and legal issues.
Relief and confusion as COVID-19 vaccines reach nursing homes
The vaccine rollout will be a heavy lift for many homes that have been dealing with outbreaks, equipment shortages and labor challenges.
Many LGBTQ veterans face long waits for access to benefits
Veterans with discharges linked to their sexual orientation may be denied benefits until getting a discharge upgrade. But the process can take years.
Spruce top thieves illegally cutting a northwoods cash crop
So far this season conservation officers have seized well over 15,000 spruce tops illegally harvested in Minnesota.
Consumer spending habits during the holiday season
The coronavirus pandemic has changed how and where people are spending their money. Three consumers share their recent spending habits.
