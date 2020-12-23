How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
You got us through 2020 – now help us stay strong in 2021. SUPPORT MARKETPLACE
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Where does the economy go from here?
Dec 23, 2020

Where does the economy go from here?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Even with more COVID relief, the economy, businesses and people are still gonna be hurting. Plus, why it can be a challenge for LGBTQ veterans to get their benefits.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Consumer spending and personal income fell. That's bad news for the economy

by Samantha Fields
Dec 23, 2020
With stimulus checks long gone and unemployment benefits running out, many consumers are less willing to spend.
Shoppers wearing protective masks are seen at Hudson Yards on Nov. 27, 2020, in New York.
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Small business owners eye a second Paycheck Protection Program loan

by Justin Ho
Dec 23, 2020
Some previous applicants say they're weighing past experiences, as they decide whether to apply again.
A restaurant employee moves between tables outside of a restaurant in Manhattan on Dec. 11 in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Will companies choose to rehire laid-off employees or hire new ones?

by Erika Beras
Dec 23, 2020
When they're ready to start hiring, businesses have to consider costs and legal issues.
A flight attendant passes out refreshments. Airlines are among the industries that could rehire workers once pandemic relief is distributed.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Relief and confusion as COVID-19 vaccines reach nursing homes

by Jasmine Garsd
Dec 23, 2020
The vaccine rollout will be a heavy lift for many homes that have been dealing with outbreaks, equipment shortages and labor challenges.
An 88-year-old nursing home resident in Florida prepares to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Many LGBTQ veterans face long waits for access to benefits

by Kimberly Adams
Dec 23, 2020
Veterans with discharges linked to their sexual orientation may be denied benefits until getting a discharge upgrade. But the process can take years.
The type of discharge a veteran has matters for the types of benefits they receive and can affect future employment.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Spruce top thieves illegally cutting a northwoods cash crop

by Dan Kraker
Dec 23, 2020
So far this season conservation officers have seized well over 15,000 spruce tops illegally harvested in Minnesota.
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officer Shane Zavodnik examines an illegally cut spruce tree while standing in a frozen swamp on Nov. 23, 2020, on private property near Eveleth, Minnesota.
Derek Montgomery/MPR News
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Consumer spending habits during the holiday season

The coronavirus pandemic has changed how and where people are spending their money. Three consumers share their recent spending habits.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Music from the episode

Wonton Medeski, Martin & Wood
Ungodly Fruit Wax Tailor
Dans Le Noir Dark Rooms
Better Days Cody Ash
Before I Fall Bob Moses
Loving You Jennifer Lopez
Kāma Maribou State

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Relief and confusion as COVID-19 vaccines reach nursing homes
COVID-19
Relief and confusion as COVID-19 vaccines reach nursing homes
Many LGBTQ veterans face long waits for access to benefits
Many LGBTQ veterans face long waits for access to benefits

You make it possible.

Donate today & power nonprofit news tomorrow.

give now
What makes Christmas music so lucrative?
What makes Christmas music so lucrative?