Small business owners eye a second Paycheck Protection Program loan
It’s a good bet that business owners of all stripes are eyeing the new Paycheck Protection Program money in Congress’ relief bill. But those same business owners haven’t forgotten that the first round of PPP money didn’t roll out so smoothly.
We checked in with some small business owners to talk about the pros and cons of applying for a PPP loan all over again.
The new Paycheck Protection Program that Congress is proposing would allow restaurants and hospitality businesses to take out bigger loans.
Mark Frier owns three restaurants in Vermont and said he’d like to spend more on supporting his staff during the difficult, colder months.
“We’re running in a deficit right now, just even trying to remain open and keep our employees on payroll,” he said.
Congress’ proposal would also make it easier for smaller loan borrowers to apply for forgiveness.
Sophie Blake owns a jewelry store in Virginia. She said it was a struggle to apply for her $14,000 PPP loan.
“There were about 20 to 30 pieces of documentation I had to submit,” she said. “I’m still waiting to hear back whether I’m going to get forgiven or not.”
Blake said her jewelry sales have been slow this holiday season, which is usually one of her busiest times. And next year, her rent is going up.
She said if her PPP loan isn’t forgiven, she probably won’t apply for another one.
“I don’t think I want to take on any more debt. You know, I already feel anxious with the debt that we have,” Blake said.
Some PPP recipients aren’t sure they need this second go-around. Jackie Laundon is a public health consultant based in Colorado.
“After the disastrous quarter two in the spring, I’m in a better position at the end of the year,” she said. “And so, I’m not sure. To be honest right now, I’m leaning toward no.”
Laundon said she’d like to think that by holding back, business owners who need a loan more than she does will have a better chance.
COVID-19 Economy FAQs
Which essential workers should be prioritized for vaccines?
Front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities are getting the shots first, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. Essential workers will be considered next, but with limited vaccine doses and a lot of workers considered essential, the jockeying has already started over which ones should go to the front of the line: meatpacking workers, pilots, bankers and ride-share drivers among them. The CDC will continue to consider how to best distribute the vaccine, but ultimately it’s up to each state to decide who gets the shots when.
Could relaxing patents help poorer countries get vaccines faster?
The world’s poorest countries may not be able to get any vaccine at all until 2024, by one estimate. To deliver vaccines to the world’s poor sooner that, some global health activists want to waive intellectual property protections on vaccines, medicines and diagnostics. India, South Africa and Kenya have asked the World Trade Organization to allow pharmaceutical plants in the developing world to manufacture patented drugs without having to worry about lawsuits. The United States, Britain and the European Union, have repeatedly rejected the proposal at the WTO.
The Pfizer vaccine has to be kept in extreme cold at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit. And keeping it that cold requires dry ice. Where does that dry ice come from?
Also, is there enough of it to go around? And how much is it going to cost? The demand for dry ice is about to spike, and a whole bunch of industries are worried. Now, dry ice sells for $1 to $3 a pound. While the vaccine gets priority, smaller businesses and nonessential industries may end up losing out.
