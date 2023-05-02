When the dust settles, banking will look a bit different
Think industry consolidation and new regulations. Plus, the risks of interest-only mortgages and an examination of the March job openings report.
Segments From this episode
How will banking change amid wreckage of SVB, First Republic?
New regulation and industry consolidation will be key. Loans may be scarcer for new businesses and in low-income and rural communities.
How interest-only mortgages can be risky for borrowers and lenders
These mortgages were key to the economic climate that led to the 2008 financial crisis. First Republic had a lot of them.
March jobs report shows more signs of cooling labor market
The number of openings decreased for the third straight month in March, but it’s still historically high.
How brands like Birkenstock and Victoria's Secret stage a comeback
It takes more than trends and nostalgia to become popular a second or third time around. It can take years of hard work.
When gainful work isn't all that gainful
Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s proposed bill to raise the debt ceiling also adds stricter work requirements to welfare programs. But how does those requirements work? From "The Uncertain Hour," Marketplace’s Krissy Clark reports.
As film gets more popular, Los Angeles photographer finds it's also getting pricier
Dave Montejano talks about the rising cost of his passion and building a film photography community online.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer