Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Register now for a free, virtual event about the latest season of "The Uncertain Hour". Learn More
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
When the dust settles, banking will look a bit different
May 2, 2023

When the dust settles, banking will look a bit different

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Think industry consolidation and new regulations. Plus, the risks of interest-only mortgages and an examination of the March job openings report.

Segments From this episode

Banks in Turmoil

How will banking change amid wreckage of SVB, First Republic?

by Justin Ho
May 2, 2023
New regulation and industry consolidation will be key. Loans may be scarcer for new businesses and in low-income and rural communities.
Executives and regulators would like the fallout of the recent bank failures to be limited, but the impact is being felt.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Banks in Turmoil

How interest-only mortgages can be risky for borrowers and lenders

by Stephanie Hughes
May 2, 2023
These mortgages were key to the economic climate that led to the 2008 financial crisis. First Republic had a lot of them.
First Republic Bank had a lot of of interest-only loans, which can be risky for both borrowers and lenders.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

March jobs report shows more signs of cooling labor market

by Savannah Maher
May 2, 2023
The number of openings decreased for the third straight month in March, but it’s still historically high.
While there were still nearly 9.6 million job openings in March, that's the third straight month of decreases.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

How brands like Birkenstock and Victoria's Secret stage a comeback

by Kristin Schwab
May 2, 2023
It takes more than trends and nostalgia to become popular a second or third time around. It can take years of hard work.
"How can we not sell, you know, mastectomy or maternity bras?" says Sarah Sylvester, executive vice president of marketing at Victoria's Secret. "Like, why would we turn any woman away for anything that she needs if we’re supposed to be the leader in bras?" Above, an underwear display from 2021.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

When gainful work isn't all that gainful

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s proposed bill to raise the debt ceiling also adds stricter work requirements to welfare programs. But how does those requirements work? From "The Uncertain Hour," Marketplace’s Krissy Clark reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
My Economy

As film gets more popular, Los Angeles photographer finds it's also getting pricier

by Richard Cunningham
May 2, 2023
Dave Montejano talks about the rising cost of his passion and building a film photography community online.
In March, Kodak increased the prices of its 35 mm and 120 mm films, making the stocks unaffordable for many film photographers.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:32 PM PDT
26:38
3:23 PM PDT
26:54
1:51 PM PDT
1:50
7:38 AM PDT
7:58
2:46 AM PDT
6:03
Apr 28, 2023
17:19
Apr 26, 2023
55:29
How brands like Birkenstock and Victoria's Secret stage a comeback
How brands like Birkenstock and Victoria's Secret stage a comeback
The resurgence of child labor in America
Make Me Smart
The resurgence of child labor in America
Rural towns fear Kroger-Albertsons merger will close stores and raise prices
Rural towns fear Kroger-Albertsons merger will close stores and raise prices
FTC chair on regulating AI and "taking on some of the biggest, most powerful companies in our economy"
FTC chair on regulating AI and "taking on some of the biggest, most powerful companies in our economy"