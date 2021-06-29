Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...London UnboundMake Me Smart Daily

When mental health services, and people in need, fail to connect
Jun 29, 2021

When mental health services, and people in need, fail to connect

Also, a "beer game" helps us talk about supply chains, we explain the consumer confidence index and dive into the art of car haggling.

Segments From this episode

As demand for mental health care spikes, parity with physical care remains elusive

by Kimberly Adams
Jun 29, 2021
The law requires insurance “parity” for mental and physical care, but it’s often harder to find a therapist than a physician.
Finding a professional to provide psychological care can be more difficult than accessing other health services.
Getty Images
What the “beer game” can teach about supply chain challenges

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Jun 29, 2021
From semiconductors to chicken wings, global supply chains are experiencing whiplash. A Harvard professor explains how to avoid that.
Kegs stacked outside distribution for a brewery in Reydon, England. A supply chain management exercise known as the “beer game” can help illustrate the forces creating shortages across the economy.
Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images
Back to Business

Bonuses may be key to enticing people back to the workforce

by Marielle Segarra
Jun 29, 2021
At least 10 states have started offering return-to-work bonuses, as have many employers, as workers look for incentives.
A man fills out an application for a hospitality job during a Zislis Group job fair in Torrance, California, on June 23. Employers at the job fair offered hiring incentives, including a $500 signing bonus.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
What exactly is the Consumer Confidence Index? Why does it matter?

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jun 29, 2021
Consumer confidence is about intentions and expectations, helping us predict the future.
The Consumer Confidence Index helps provide a picture of how people feel about the economy.
Kevin Hagen/Getty Images
Don't want to pay sticker price for a new car? Good luck with that.

by Matt Levin
Jun 29, 2021
Low auto inventories are giving car dealers a lot more leverage.
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
