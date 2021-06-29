When mental health services, and people in need, fail to connect
Also, a "beer game" helps us talk about supply chains, we explain the consumer confidence index and dive into the art of car haggling.
As demand for mental health care spikes, parity with physical care remains elusive
The law requires insurance “parity” for mental and physical care, but it’s often harder to find a therapist than a physician.
What the “beer game” can teach about supply chain challenges
From semiconductors to chicken wings, global supply chains are experiencing whiplash. A Harvard professor explains how to avoid that.
Bonuses may be key to enticing people back to the workforce
At least 10 states have started offering return-to-work bonuses, as have many employers, as workers look for incentives.
What exactly is the Consumer Confidence Index? Why does it matter?
Consumer confidence is about intentions and expectations, helping us predict the future.
Don't want to pay sticker price for a new car? Good luck with that.
Low auto inventories are giving car dealers a lot more leverage.
Music from the episode
Pink Skirt Emma Donovan, The Putbacks
Nightlite Bonobo, Bajka
Mystik Tash Sultana
The Bargain Store Dolly Parton
Whip It DEVO
Preservation Wu-Tang Clan, Del The Funky Homosapien, Aesop Rock
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer