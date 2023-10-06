Shelf LifeSkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

What’s up with falling gas prices?
Oct 6, 2023

What’s up with falling gas prices?

Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
OPEC's plan to cut production to bring up oil prices hasn't quite worked out. Plus, host Kai Ryssdal answers some inflation questions.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Linette Lopez at Business Insider and Catherine Rampell at The Washington Post about what the September jobs report means for interest rate decisions and if Congress’ inability to swiftly pass fiscal policy is hurting the country’s credit rating.

Listen Now
Why are oil prices suddenly dropping?

by Mitchell Hartman
Oct 6, 2023
Since the end of September, Brent Crude has been sliding — down to the $84-a-barrel range, more than a 10% decline in just over a week. This is also playing out at the pump, with gas down about eight cents a gallon in the last week.
Along with oil prices, the average price of gas in the U.S. has fallen in the last week. Above, a gas station in Los Angeles, California.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
A Warmer World

Climate change put a dent in Levi's sales. It's likely to do the same for other products.

by Kimberly Adams
Oct 6, 2023
Because nobody's thinking about wearing denim when it's 110 degrees outside.
Warming temperatures have contributed to soft sales for denim, according to Levi Strauss CEO Chip Bergh.
Getty Images
WTO cuts its forecast for 2023's global trade growth in half

by Savannah Maher
Oct 6, 2023
The World Trade Organization predicted trade would grow by 1.7% in 2023. It's been revised to 0.8% due in part to stubborn inflation.
The war in Ukraine and the real estate crisis in China have both bogged down global trade.
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images
When will prices go back down?

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Oct 6, 2023
The answer might disappoint you.
Inflation is slowing, but when will prices go back down? Above: Shoppers walk through a grocery store in Washington, DC.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Old Graffiti Bibio
Mystic Voyage Roy Ayers
Jungle (Radio Edit) Tash Sultana
Alright Tycho
Kinda Lovely Poolside, Panama
Goodbye, Goodbye Tegan and Sara

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

