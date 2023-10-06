What’s up with falling gas prices?
OPEC's plan to cut production to bring up oil prices hasn't quite worked out. Plus, host Kai Ryssdal answers some inflation questions.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Linette Lopez at Business Insider and Catherine Rampell at The Washington Post about what the September jobs report means for interest rate decisions and if Congress’ inability to swiftly pass fiscal policy is hurting the country’s credit rating.
Why are oil prices suddenly dropping?
Since the end of September, Brent Crude has been sliding — down to the $84-a-barrel range, more than a 10% decline in just over a week. This is also playing out at the pump, with gas down about eight cents a gallon in the last week.
Climate change put a dent in Levi's sales. It's likely to do the same for other products.
Because nobody's thinking about wearing denim when it's 110 degrees outside.
WTO cuts its forecast for 2023's global trade growth in half
The World Trade Organization predicted trade would grow by 1.7% in 2023. It's been revised to 0.8% due in part to stubborn inflation.
When will prices go back down?
The answer might disappoint you.
