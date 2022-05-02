Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

What’s left of Russia’s economy?
May 2, 2022

What's left of Russia's economy?

Russia is suffering high inflation and economic contraction. Plus, the causes of the baby formula shortage and a city-friendly approach to cutting emissions.

Segments From this episode

Rising interest rates likely to make companies think twice before borrowing

by Justin Ho
May 2, 2022
Many have been on a borrowing spree through the past two years of low rates.
As the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates again, businesses' borrowing habits are set to change.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
How much has Putin’s war damaged Russia's economy?

by Stephen Beard
May 2, 2022
As sanctions take their toll and Russia's leader writes off Western markets, analysts count the costs for the nation's people and businesses.
As Russia's war on Ukraine continues, ordinary Russians face economic burdens.
Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images
The hunt is on for elusive baby formula

by Savannah Maher
May 2, 2022
A product recall plus, yes, supply chain woes have some parents driving hours to satisfy their child's nutritional needs.
Baby formula has been pricier and in short supply thanks to supply chain issues and a February product recall.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
A Warmer World

A UN report says making cities more population-dense can help cut carbon emissions

by Amy Scott and Sean McHenry
May 2, 2022
Cities were responsible for over half of the world's carbon emissions in recent years. They could turn that around in the decades to come.
An aerial view of a "green" roof in Caracas, Venezuela. Green roofs are roofs that incorporate vegetation.
Yuri Cortez/AFP via Getty Images
A Georgia county is still tallying up the damage from a cargo ship that capsized in 2019

by Lily Oppenheimer
May 2, 2022
Birds along the coastline were covered in oil, but environmentalists say there may be additional damage to marine life that's harder to see.
Beachgoers watch as emergency responders work to rescue crew members from the capsized Golden Ray in 2019.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Tightrope Janelle Monáe
Low Season Poolside
Plate Richard Houghten
Life in the Tropics Cienfue
Tej The So Ons
Forever HAIM

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

