What’s left of Russia’s economy?
Russia is suffering high inflation and economic contraction. Plus, the causes of the baby formula shortage and a city-friendly approach to cutting emissions.
Segments From this episode
Rising interest rates likely to make companies think twice before borrowing
Many have been on a borrowing spree through the past two years of low rates.
How much has Putin’s war damaged Russia's economy?
As sanctions take their toll and Russia's leader writes off Western markets, analysts count the costs for the nation's people and businesses.
The hunt is on for elusive baby formula
A product recall plus, yes, supply chain woes have some parents driving hours to satisfy their child's nutritional needs.
A UN report says making cities more population-dense can help cut carbon emissions
Cities were responsible for over half of the world's carbon emissions in recent years. They could turn that around in the decades to come.
A Georgia county is still tallying up the damage from a cargo ship that capsized in 2019
Birds along the coastline were covered in oil, but environmentalists say there may be additional damage to marine life that's harder to see.
Music from the episode
Tightrope Janelle Monáe
Low Season Poolside
Plate Richard Houghten
Life in the Tropics Cienfue
Tej The So Ons
Forever HAIM
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer