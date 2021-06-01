Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

What’s going on with the American workforce?
Jun 1, 2021

What's going on with the American workforce?

Also on the show: President Biden is trying to tackle racial inequality in home appraisals, lumber shortages are making the reclaimed wood market hot, and how tough pandemic decisions are paying off for some restaurants.

Segments From this episode

Is the labor shortage a crisis or an adjustment?

by Kimberly Adams
Jun 1, 2021
According to new data, there are now 1.4 workers for each open job. Normally, that ratio is closer to 2.8 workers per vacant position.
Many industries are raising wages and offering bonuses to lure applicants. But will it work?
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Workplace Culture

Teenagers in search of summer jobs are in luck

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jun 1, 2021
A tight labor market has brought teen employment to its highest level in a decade.
So far, white adolescents have seen the biggest gains in employment this year.
YinYang via Getty Images
To narrow racial wealth gap, Biden plan takes aim at home appraisal inequality

by Samantha Fields
Jun 1, 2021
Homes in most white neighborhoods are worth an average of $250,000 more than those in mostly Black and Latinx neighborhoods.
President Joe Biden laid out policy proposals aimed at narrowing the racial wealth gap during a speech in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Above, Biden speaks with Michelle Brown-Burdex of the Greenwood Cultural Center.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
As lumber prices soar, reclaimed wood gets a second look

by Amy Scott
Jun 1, 2021
High building costs have changed the equation for vintage materials.
Max Pollock, owner of Brick + Board in Baltimore, salvages old-growth lumber from vacant houses and industrial buildings.
Amy Scott/Marketplace
For restaurants, tough pandemic decisions are starting to pay off

by Justin Ho
Jun 1, 2021
Restaurants had to make hard choices over the last year to stay alive –– choices that, it turns out, made them more efficient.
Restaurant owners have had to let go of many employees, but they've also made their production processes speedier and with less employee-customer contact. Which of these changes will stick?
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
