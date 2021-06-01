Jun 1, 2021
What’s going on with the American workforce?
Also on the show: President Biden is trying to tackle racial inequality in home appraisals, lumber shortages are making the reclaimed wood market hot, and how tough pandemic decisions are paying off for some restaurants.
Segments From this episode
Is the labor shortage a crisis or an adjustment?
According to new data, there are now 1.4 workers for each open job. Normally, that ratio is closer to 2.8 workers per vacant position.
Teenagers in search of summer jobs are in luck
A tight labor market has brought teen employment to its highest level in a decade.
To narrow racial wealth gap, Biden plan takes aim at home appraisal inequality
Homes in most white neighborhoods are worth an average of $250,000 more than those in mostly Black and Latinx neighborhoods.
As lumber prices soar, reclaimed wood gets a second look
High building costs have changed the equation for vintage materials.
For restaurants, tough pandemic decisions are starting to pay off
Restaurants had to make hard choices over the last year to stay alive –– choices that, it turns out, made them more efficient.
