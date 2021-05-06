May 6, 2021
What’s driving the labor shortage?
Also, the Biden administration is backing a temporary waiver on COVID-19 vaccine patents, what a flexible work future looks like, and why QR codes are the future of hospitality.
Many employers want to hire — now. Many workers aren't ready to go back.
Maybe they're not vaccinated. Or they have caregiving responsibilities. Or employers aren't offering attractive wages.
Waiving patents on COVID-19 vaccines no magic pill for shortage
Global vaccine distribution also depends on access to information and having enough production plants.
"The future of work is flexibility." Discuss.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai used the phrase when announcing Google's move to a hybrid workweek.
“Everything you know about home economics is wrong”
In her new book, “The Secret History of Home Economics,” Danielle Dreilinger challenges common perceptions of a once-thriving profession.
Grandmother's foreclosed home tests new California law
The law gives tenants and nonprofits the opportunity to match a bid made at a foreclosure auction and purchase a property.
Hotels try to follow restaurants' lead and hook consumers on QR codes
Will the QR code stick around in the long run? Perhaps, if users find the information the codes deliver useful.
