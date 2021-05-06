Back to BusinessI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioThe Uncertain HourMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
What’s driving the labor shortage?
May 6, 2021

What’s driving the labor shortage?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also, the Biden administration is backing a temporary waiver on COVID-19 vaccine patents, what a flexible work future looks like, and why QR codes are the future of hospitality.

Segments From this episode

COVID & Unemployment

Many employers want to hire — now. Many workers aren't ready to go back.

by Mitchell Hartman
May 6, 2021
Maybe they're not vaccinated. Or they have caregiving responsibilities. Or employers aren't offering attractive wages.
Companies are recruiting loudly and persistently, but they may need to try harder. People aren't rejoining the workforce as quickly as companies are creating openings.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Waiving patents on COVID-19 vaccines no magic pill for shortage

by Samantha Fields
May 6, 2021
Global vaccine distribution also depends on access to information and having enough production plants.
To ensure that lifting patent restrictions has an impact, vaccine companies need to share know-how with manufacturers around the world.
Mohd Arhaan Archer/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

"The future of work is flexibility." Discuss.

by Andy Uhler
May 6, 2021
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai used the phrase when announcing Google's move to a hybrid workweek.
There's uncertainty around whether or not workplace flexibility is actually an employee benefit.
Stefan Tomic via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Shelf Life

“Everything you know about home economics is wrong”

by Danielle Dreilinger
May 6, 2021
In her new book, “The Secret History of Home Economics,” Danielle Dreilinger challenges common perceptions of a once-thriving profession.
A home economics lesson in 1953. In a new book on the history of home economics, author Danielle Dreilinger writes about how the profession created a “back door” for women in science, business, and engineering.
Photo by Harrison/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Grandmother's foreclosed home tests new California law

by Molly Solomon
May 6, 2021
The law gives tenants and nonprofits the opportunity to match a bid made at a foreclosure auction and purchase a property.
Jocelyn Foreman poses with a community land trust agreement during a signing ceremony and celebration at Malcolm X Elementary School in Berkeley on April 23.
Beth LaBerge/KQED
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Hotels try to follow restaurants' lead and hook consumers on QR codes

by Scott Tong
May 6, 2021
Will the QR code stick around in the long run? Perhaps, if users find the information the codes deliver useful.
From marketing to menus, QR codes have gained traction since the beginning of the pandemic.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Becoming a Tree Richard Houghten
To be Remote TOKiMONSTA
Stay a While The Cactus Channel
Occasional Magic Yppah
Samui Sunrise Saib
Everything Now Arcade Fire

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
"The future of work is flexibility." Discuss.
"The future of work is flexibility." Discuss.
Will employers change your salary if you move to a cheaper area?
COVID-19
Will employers change your salary if you move to a cheaper area?

Your favorites,
now $5/month! 
Donate now to get almost any thank-you gift.

GIVE NOW
Many employers want to hire — now. Many workers aren't ready to go back.
COVID & Unemployment
Many employers want to hire — now. Many workers aren't ready to go back.