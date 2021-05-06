Waiving patents on COVID-19 vaccines no magic pill for shortage

The Joe Biden administration now supports waiving patents on COVID-19 vaccines “in service of ending this pandemic,” as Trade Representative Katherine Tai put it.

She also said the U.S. will actively participate in negotiations at the World Trade Organization on what that would look like.

But there are a lot of questions about how much of a difference waiving patents would make in increasing production and distribution of vaccines around the world.

One argument against the move is that patent protections are not the only thing, or even the main thing, preventing countries from churning out more vaccine.

“The waiver is the first step,” said Madhavi Sunder, a professor at Georgetown University Law Center. “We need these companies to share with manufacturers around the world how to make these vaccines safely and effectively. Just reading the patent isn’t going to teach them.”

But the prospect of a waiver — which pharmaceutical companies oppose — could be enough of a bargaining chip to get them to volunteer that information, according to Nicholson Price, at the University of Michigan Law School.

“I could imagine the wheels being greased a little bit if this is something that’s on the table now, that I think the pharmaceutical industry reasonably thought was effectively off the table until pretty recently,” he said.

And, if not, the U.S. government does have other leverage to push companies to share their know-how.

Such as the fact that it has a patent that Moderna and other developers are using in their vaccines, said James Krellenstein of the advocacy organization Prep4All.

“The U.S. government right now could basically say, hey, you’re using our technology. As a condition of this, you have to transfer the technology over,” he said.

Even if all that gets worked out, there’s the question of whether there are enough factories in the world ready and able to make these vaccines.

Right now, Krellenstein said, there aren’t.

“But we know we can build new factories extraordinarily rapidly. There was not a single factory in the world in February of 2020 that could make mRNA vaccines at a commercial scale. We built those factories.”

And now? It’s time to build more, Krellenstein said.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs Millions of Americans are unemployed, but businesses say they are having trouble hiring. Why? This economic crisis is unusual compared to traditional recessions, according to Daniel Zhao, senior economist with Glassdoor. “Many workers are still sitting out of the labor force because of health concerns or child care needs, and that makes it tough to find workers regardless of what you’re doing with wages or benefits,” Zhao said. “An extra dollar an hour isn’t going to make a cashier with preexisting conditions feel that it’s safe to return to work.” This can be seen in the restaurant industry: Some workers have quit or are reluctant to apply because of COVID-19 concerns, low pay, meager benefits and the stress that comes with a fast-paced, demanding job. Restaurants have been willing to offer signing bonuses and temporary wage increases. One McDonald’s is even paying people $50 just to interview. Could waiving patents increase the global supply of COVID-19 vaccines? India and South Africa have introduced a proposal to temporarily suspend patents on COVID-19 vaccines. Backers of the plan say it would increase the supply of vaccines around the world by allowing more countries to produce them. Skeptics say it’s not that simple. There’s now enough supply in the U.S that any adult who wants a shot should be able to get one soon. That reality is years away for most other countries. More than 100 countries have backed the proposal to temporarily waive COVID-19 vaccine patents. The U.S isn’t one of them, but the White House has said it’s considering the idea. Can businesses deny you entry if you don’t have a vaccine passport? As more Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the economy begins reopening, some businesses are requiring proof of vaccination to enter their premises. The concept of a vaccine passport has raised ethical questions about data privacy and potential discrimination against the unvaccinated. However, legal experts say businesses have the right to deny entrance to those who can’t show proof. Read More Collapse