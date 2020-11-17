We got more promising news on the vaccine front Monday. Drugmaker Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine is 94.5% effective. This comes just a week after drugmaker Pfizer reported a success rate of over 90%. And these two aren’t the only companies racing to produce a viable drug. Is it fair to call this a vaccine competition?

Moderna told investors in October it would have 20 million doses ready by the end of the year. Pfizer said it would have about 50 million by then.

Both companies are clearly racing to get their product to market as soon as possible, but “these vaccines won’t be ‘marketed’ in the usual sense,” said William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University.

He said initially the government is going to be the main buyer and distributor of these vaccines, which means “the distribution should be coordinated rather than competitive.”

Schaffner said the CDC in Atlanta is preparing for distribution when the vaccines are ready.

And when the pandemic is behind us and COVID-19 is just another infectious disease, things might change, said Aaron Kesselheim, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

“Then you might see some marketing competition between Pfizer and Moderna and whatever other manufacturers have a vaccine at that point as well,” he said.

Both vaccines would still need to be cleared by the FDA before distribution.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs Pfizer said early data show its coronavirus vaccine is effective. So what’s next? In the last few months, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech have shared other details of the process including trial blueprints, the breakdown of the subjects and ethnicities and whether they’re taking money from the government. They’re being especially transparent in order to try to temper public skepticism about this vaccine process. The next big test, said Jennifer Miller at the Yale School of Medicine, comes when drug companies release their data, “so that other scientists who the public trust can go in, replicate findings, and communicate them to the public. And hopefully build appropriate trust in a vaccine.” How is President-elect Joe Biden planning to address the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic turmoil it’s created? On Nov. 9, President-Elect Joe Biden announced three co-chairs of his new COVID-19 task force. But what kind of effect might this task force have during this transition time, before Biden takes office? “The transition team can do a lot to amplify and reinforce the messages of scientists and public health experts,” said Dr. Kelly Moore, associate director for the Immunization Action Coalition. Moore said Biden’s COVID task force can also “start talking to state leaders and other experts about exactly what they need to equip them to roll out the vaccines effectively.” What is it like to search for a job right now? Unemployment fell in October to 6.9%, and people have been coming back into the workforce after losing jobs or giving up on looking for one earlier in the pandemic. But looking for jobs isn’t getting any easier. The key stat right now when it comes to finding a new job? There are nearly twice as many job seekers as there are job openings. Read More Collapse