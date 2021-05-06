U.S. backs waiving patent protections for COVID vaccines

In major switch, the Biden administration is joining other countries to try to waive intellectual property protections for coronavirus vaccines.

Marketplace’s Kristin Schwab has the details. The following is an edited transcript of her conversation with “Marketplace Morning Report” host David Brancaccio.

Kristin Schwab: This World Trade Organization proposal was started by India and South Africa and has been circulating since last fall. It would allow other drugmakers access to vaccine manufacturers’ secret recipes, if you will. And until now, the U.S. had been a major holdout. But Biden’s approval doesn’t necessarily mean a waiver will move forward.

David Brancaccio: What would it take to push this forward?

Schwab: Changing international property rules requires unanimous agreement from WTO nations. The European Union still isn’t on board, and even if it does join there will be lots of negotiation.

Then there’s the pharmaceutical industry, which is not happy about the proposal. It argues that these rules protect the quality of the vaccines against counterfeits, and that waiving them ultimately threatens future pharmaceutical developments by disincentivizing the risk and innovation that goes into creating costly new drugs.

Brancaccio: We’ve had reporting here that knowing the ingredients of a vaccine doesn’t mean other companies would have access to the production skills required to actually make the stuff.

Schwab: I know I called it a recipe earlier, but making vaccines is not like following a set of instructions. Supply chains have to be smoothed out to make sure manufacturers have the materials they need. And then there’s the sort of institutional knowledge piece. The patent holders will have to actually send workers to other manufacturers to make sure they understand the technical intricacies that go into making these vaccines.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs Millions of Americans are unemployed, but businesses say they are having trouble hiring. Why? This economic crisis is unusual compared to traditional recessions, according to Daniel Zhao, senior economist with Glassdoor. “Many workers are still sitting out of the labor force because of health concerns or child care needs, and that makes it tough to find workers regardless of what you’re doing with wages or benefits,” Zhao said. “An extra dollar an hour isn’t going to make a cashier with preexisting conditions feel that it’s safe to return to work.” This can be seen in the restaurant industry: Some workers have quit or are reluctant to apply because of COVID-19 concerns, low pay, meager benefits and the stress that comes with a fast-paced, demanding job. Restaurants have been willing to offer signing bonuses and temporary wage increases. One McDonald’s is even paying people $50 just to interview. Could waiving patents increase the global supply of COVID-19 vaccines? India and South Africa have introduced a proposal to temporarily suspend patents on COVID-19 vaccines. Backers of the plan say it would increase the supply of vaccines around the world by allowing more countries to produce them. Skeptics say it’s not that simple. There’s now enough supply in the U.S that any adult who wants a shot should be able to get one soon. That reality is years away for most other countries. More than 100 countries have backed the proposal to temporarily waive COVID-19 vaccine patents. The U.S isn’t one of them, but the White House has said it’s considering the idea. Can businesses deny you entry if you don’t have a vaccine passport? As more Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the economy begins reopening, some businesses are requiring proof of vaccination to enter their premises. The concept of a vaccine passport has raised ethical questions about data privacy and potential discrimination against the unvaccinated. However, legal experts say businesses have the right to deny entrance to those who can’t show proof. Read More Collapse