Jul 29, 2020
What you need to know from the Big Tech hearing
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus the latest from the Federal Reserve, big retailers' Black Friday plans and why a gap year isn't an option for most college students.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Highlights from the Federal Open Market Committee meeting
The FOMC concludes its two-day July meeting today. Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal breaks down some of what was discussed.
As tax income shrivels, state budgets face a pandemic reckoning
Many states don't have the luxury of borrowing to get through the crisis. Without more federal aid, they have few options
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
What the big tech CEOs said in their testimony
The CEOs of Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon testified before the House Judiciary subcommittee at the conclusion of a Congressional antitrust investigation. Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks to Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood about the hearing and competition in tech.
Thanksgiving won't launch Black Friday shopping at some of the biggest retailers
Walmart, Target and Best Buy won't open on the holiday this year to jump-start the traditional extreme-shopping weekend.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Back to work doesn't mean back to spending as before
Two workers share how the pandemic has changed their month-to-month finances.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Home child care workers unionize in California
Workers hope to strengthen an industry that has become even more precarious.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Gap year not on horizon for students as most plan to head back to college
A Sallie Mae survey finds most students will return to college in the fall — online or in person.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Has the COVID-19 crisis killed live theater in the UK?
One of Britain’s most successful industries struggles to recover from the pandemic.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Music from the episode
Nightrider Tom Misch, Yussef Dayes, Freddie Gibbs
Soundgirl Personal Fat Jon
On It Maestro Nightmares On Wax
Wait for It Leslie Odom Jr., Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton
Let It Happen Tame Impala
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer