Million BazillionUnemployment 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
What you need to know from the Big Tech hearing
Jul 29, 2020

What you need to know from the Big Tech hearing

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus the latest from the Federal Reserve, big retailers' Black Friday plans and why a gap year isn't an option for most college students.

Segments From this episode

Highlights from the Federal Open Market Committee meeting

The FOMC concludes its two-day July meeting today. Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal breaks down some of what was discussed.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
COVID-19

As tax income shrivels, state budgets face a pandemic reckoning

by Justin Ho
Jul 29, 2020
Many states don't have the luxury of borrowing to get through the crisis. Without more federal aid, they have few options
A cleaning crew disinfects a New York City subway car. Much of the money states received from the federal government has gone toward preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What the big tech CEOs said in their testimony

The CEOs of Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon testified before the House Judiciary subcommittee at the conclusion of a Congressional antitrust investigation. Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks to Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood about the hearing and competition in tech.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
COVID-19

Thanksgiving won't launch Black Friday shopping at some of the biggest retailers

by Kristin Schwab
Jul 29, 2020
Walmart, Target and Best Buy won't open on the holiday this year to jump-start the traditional extreme-shopping weekend.
A Macy's Black Friday sale in 2018 in New York. Store traffic on Thanksgiving is just a small part of Black Friday weekend.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Back to work doesn't mean back to spending as before

by Alli Fam
Jul 29, 2020
Two workers share how the pandemic has changed their month-to-month finances.
Image Credit Andrey Popov
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Parenting in a Pandemic

Home child care workers unionize in California

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jul 29, 2020
Workers hope to strengthen an industry that has become even more precarious.
Child care workers are some of the lowest paid in the country.
iStock/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Gap year not on horizon for students as most plan to head back to college

by Mitchell Hartman
Jul 29, 2020
A Sallie Mae survey finds most students will return to college in the fall — online or in person.
The campus of Columbia University in New York City. Few college students are planning to take the next school year off.
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Has the COVID-19 crisis killed live theater in the UK?

by Stephen Beard
Jul 29, 2020
One of Britain’s most successful industries struggles to recover from the pandemic.
The empty London Coliseum theater. After mass closures, the industry fears that full recovery is far off.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Nightrider Tom Misch, Yussef Dayes, Freddie Gibbs
Soundgirl Personal Fat Jon
On It Maestro Nightmares On Wax
Wait for It Leslie Odom Jr., Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton
Let It Happen Tame Impala

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
GOP relief bill would shield companies from COVID-19-related lawsuits
COVID-19
GOP relief bill would shield companies from COVID-19-related lawsuits
Shifting the Black hair care industry back into Black hands
My Economy
Shifting the Black hair care industry back into Black hands
Negotiation is a super important skill
Million Bazillion
Negotiation is a super important skill
Millions of Americans face stigma of moving back in with their parents
COVID-19
Millions of Americans face stigma of moving back in with their parents