What you miss when you miss watercooler conversations
Many young remote workers are missing out on building relationships in the office. Plus, what's next in the Colorado River water rights fight?
Segments From this episode
Consumers say they're doing fine, but the economy as a whole isn't. Why?
It all depends on the questions pollsters ask. "How are you doing?" will elicit a different answer than "How do you feel about inflation?"
Admit it — you miss socializing at the office
Work can be a foundational part of socialization for young adults on their own for the first time.
After 9 years, LA cheese shop moves to a space of its own
Lydia Clarke's business struggled in the early days of the pandemic. Now, she says, "I know we can do it."
The Colorado River water rights deal is a stopgap. What's next?
This proposal could save the river system from imminent collapse, but in 2026, the current drought management guidelines will expire.
Forever homes come in all shapes and sizes — and ages and states of (dis)repair
It will need “a lot of TLC," Candice Sides said about the 19th-century log cabin she bought to be her family's eventual home.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer