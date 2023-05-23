Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...


What you miss when you miss watercooler conversations
May 23, 2023

What you miss when you miss watercooler conversations

Many young remote workers are missing out on building relationships in the office. Plus, what's next in the Colorado River water rights fight?

Segments From this episode

Consumers say they're doing fine, but the economy as a whole isn't. Why?

by Justin Ho
May 23, 2023
It all depends on the questions pollsters ask. "How are you doing?" will elicit a different answer than "How do you feel about inflation?"
According to a survey out this week, almost three-quarters of people feel at least OK about their own personal economies. But other surveys suggest people think differently about the broader economy.
David Becker/Getty Images
Admit it — you miss socializing at the office

by Kristin Schwab
May 23, 2023
Work can be a foundational part of socialization for young adults on their own for the first time.
It’s been more than three years since the pandemic first shut down offices across the country. That means many young office workers have never actually worked in an office.
AzmanJaka/Getty Images
After 9 years, LA cheese shop moves to a space of its own

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
May 23, 2023
Lydia Clarke's business struggled in the early days of the pandemic. Now, she says, "I know we can do it."
Lydia Clarke in front of her "happy place," the cheese case.
Andie Corban/Marketplace
A Warmer World

The Colorado River water rights deal is a stopgap. What's next?

by Savannah Maher
May 23, 2023
This proposal could save the river system from imminent collapse, but in 2026, the current drought management guidelines will expire.
The Colorado River may lose another 20% of its water in the coming decades because of climate change, said Kyle Roerink of the Great Basin Water Network.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Adventures in Housing

Forever homes come in all shapes and sizes — and ages and states of (dis)repair

by Sarah Leeson
May 23, 2023
It will need “a lot of TLC," Candice Sides said about the 19th-century log cabin she bought to be her family's eventual home.
"People think of old houses as haunted and creepy, but when I walk in, I get this warm, comfort feeling," Candice Sides said of her newly purchased cabin, above.
Courtesy Lydia Spink
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

