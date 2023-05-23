Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Adventures in Housing

Forever homes come in all shapes and sizes — and ages and states of (dis)repair

Sarah Leeson May 23, 2023
"People think of old houses as haunted and creepy, but when I walk in, I get this warm, comfort feeling," Candice Sides said of her newly purchased cabin, above.
"People think of old houses as haunted and creepy, but when I walk in, I get this warm, comfort feeling," Candice Sides said of her newly purchased cabin, above.
Gallup’s latest Economy and Personal Finance poll showed a strained relationship between homebuyers and the housing market. Since the poll’s beginning in 1978, this is only the second time that fewer than half of survey respondents felt it was a good time to buy — dropping down to just 21%.

However, if you find your dream home and are ready to buy, a shaky housing market might not stand in your way, even if the house itself is a bit shaky.

Candice Sides and her family have taken on a log cabin in Jasper, Georgia, that dates back to the 1800s. To call the cabin a fixer-upper might be an understatement. But even with the cabin’s black mold, its upstairs that leans to the side and a holey ceiling, Sides is putting in the time and money to turn it into the forever home she knows it can be.

Tell us your real estate or housing story using the form below, and you may be featured on a future edition of “Adventures in Housing.”

