What rising corporate bankruptcies tell us about the economy
Sep 8, 2023

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Corporate bankruptcies have been on the rise for more than a year, and that can have big ripple effects. Then, we check in on trade barriers.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks with Jeanna Smialek of the New York Times and Amara Omeokwe of the Wall Street Journal about the Federal Reserve’s interest rate options, consumer expectations and potential cracks in the labor market.

What do rising corporate bankruptcies say about the economy?

by Kristin Schwab
Sep 8, 2023
Some bankruptcies reflect fallout from the financial crisis more than a decade ago.
Corporate bankruptcies have been on the rise for more than a year. Retail chain Christmas Tree Shops, above, filed for bankruptcy in May.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
U.S., Europe work to hammer out new agreement on tariffs

by Kimberly Adams
Sep 8, 2023
Remember those steel and aluminum tariffs that were supposed to target China but also pulled in Europe and Canada? Most of them still exist.
The Trump-era tariffs were imposed with the legal justification of protecting America’s national security. But they were also about protecting America’s steel and aluminum producers from cheaper Chinese imports.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Businesses are telling the Federal Reserve they think wage gains are subsiding

by Stephanie Hughes
Sep 8, 2023
That could be a sign that the Fed's interest rate hikes are working and the economy is cooling.
Though wage growth has been falling, inflation has been falling even faster.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Labor market weakens for young, less educated workers

by Mitchell Hartman
Sep 8, 2023
What that might mean for them and for the economy at large.
Young adults without diplomas are "canaries in the coal mine," said Bill Rodgers at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. "When the economy slows down, they tend to be the first ones to lose their jobs.”
John Moore/Getty Images
Music from the episode

1 Thing Amerie
Everyday Is a new Start Sun Glitters
Nightlite Bonobo, Bajka
Hold Up Beyoncé
Passionfruit Drake
Passin' Me By The Pharcyde

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer

