What rising corporate bankruptcies tell us about the economy
Corporate bankruptcies have been on the rise for more than a year, and that can have big ripple effects. Then, we check in on trade barriers.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks with Jeanna Smialek of the New York Times and Amara Omeokwe of the Wall Street Journal about the Federal Reserve’s interest rate options, consumer expectations and potential cracks in the labor market.
What do rising corporate bankruptcies say about the economy?
Some bankruptcies reflect fallout from the financial crisis more than a decade ago.
U.S., Europe work to hammer out new agreement on tariffs
Remember those steel and aluminum tariffs that were supposed to target China but also pulled in Europe and Canada? Most of them still exist.
Businesses are telling the Federal Reserve they think wage gains are subsiding
That could be a sign that the Fed's interest rate hikes are working and the economy is cooling.
Labor market weakens for young, less educated workers
What that might mean for them and for the economy at large.
