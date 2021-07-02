Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...London UnboundMake Me Smart Daily

What happens when a whole company takes summer vacation
Jul 2, 2021

What happens when a whole company takes summer vacation

Plus, the housing shortage, China's solar ascendancy and a deep dive into this morning's jobs report.

Segments From this episode

To address worker burnout, some companies are shutting down for a week

by Kristin Schwab
Jul 2, 2021
Experts say a week off is a good start but leaves the causes of burnout untackled.
Companies including LinkedIn, Bumble and Hootsuite are requiring workers to take a week off.
Christof Stache/AFP via Getty Images
How many more housing units do we really need to build?

by Amy Scott
Jul 2, 2021
Estimates of how many houses and apartments are needed to meet demand vary from just over 1 million to more than 5 million.
Construction workers build new homes at a new housing development in Petaluma, Calif.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
My Economy

At this dim sum restaurant, challenges remain as customers return

by Minju Park
Jul 2, 2021
Eateries returning to dine-in service may face staffing problems, higher costs and the need to transform their business models — again.
Golden Unicorn restaurant in New York’s Chinatown serves traditional dim sum. It's trying to adapt to changing conditions and higher costs.
Courtesy Darren Liu
Even after a good jobs report, potholes remain on road to economic recovery

by Mitchell Hartman
Jul 2, 2021
The good news? The U.S. economy created 850,000 jobs in June. The bad news? There are still 7 million fewer jobs than before the pandemic.
The number of jobs created has risen steeply over the past few months, but employers may not find workers as easy to attract as in the past.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images
Music from the episode

Life in the Tropics Cienfue
On It Maestro Nightmares On Wax
Confessions Sudan Archives
Saxy Beast Wuh Oh
Watch it Grow The Everywheres

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
