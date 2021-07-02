What happens when a whole company takes summer vacation
Plus, the housing shortage, China's solar ascendancy and a deep dive into this morning's jobs report.
Segments From this episode
To address worker burnout, some companies are shutting down for a week
Experts say a week off is a good start but leaves the causes of burnout untackled.
How many more housing units do we really need to build?
Estimates of how many houses and apartments are needed to meet demand vary from just over 1 million to more than 5 million.
At this dim sum restaurant, challenges remain as customers return
Eateries returning to dine-in service may face staffing problems, higher costs and the need to transform their business models — again.
Even after a good jobs report, potholes remain on road to economic recovery
The good news? The U.S. economy created 850,000 jobs in June. The bad news? There are still 7 million fewer jobs than before the pandemic.
