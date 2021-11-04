Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

What does the failure of Zillow’s flipping business mean for other ibuyers?
Nov 4, 2021

What does the failure of Zillow's flipping business mean for other ibuyers?

Also on the show today: Examining how relief funds can be more equitably given to tribal governments, and more than 20 countries pledge to cut fossil fuel investments.

Segments From this episode

California farmers say their crops are caught in the supply chain

by Caroline Champlin
Nov 4, 2021
Exports are delayed for key crops like walnuts, many of which are grown for overseas customers.
California farmers may have to sell crops domestically due to supply chain issues. Above, vehicles drive past farmland and a freight train near Pixley, California, in August.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
What the demise of Zillow Offers means for the ibuyer model

by Amy Scott
Nov 4, 2021
As Zillow winds down its home-flipping business, what's next for the industry?
Two Zillow Offers representatives evaluate a home for purchase in 2019. Zillow is winding down its house-flipping operation and, as of late September, has nearly 18,000 houses to unload.
Joe Raedle via Getty Images
COVID-19

How can the U.S. government better distribute funding to tribal governments?

by Savannah Maher
Nov 4, 2021
A Harvard policy paper out this week on the government's pandemic relief effort calls on the Treasury Department to create a dedicated tribal affairs office.
The U.S. Treasury was widely criticized for how it distributed COVID relief funds to tribal governments.
Alastair Pike/AFP via Getty Images
A Warmer World

U.S., other countries cut funding for international fossil fuel projects

by Samantha Fields
Nov 4, 2021
Instead, they'll put about $18 billion a year into renewable energy projects.
On Thursday, more than 20 countries pledged to redirect investments from fossil fuels to clean energy. Above, signage inside the COP26 United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.
Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images
"Champing," or camping in a church, is a new U.K. travel trend

by Stephen Beard
Nov 4, 2021
A British church conservation charity is renting out space among the pews for vacationers to bed down for the night.
St. Mary the Virgin Church, located in Edlesborough, England, is now a place for “champers.”
Courtesy of Joseph Casey
No more money, please

From Marketplace's "This Is Uncomfortable," a woman begins to learn more about the sources of her family's generational wealth — and wants to give it all away.
Music from the episode

Chromakey Dreamcoat Boards of Canada
What Happened? Gilligan Moss
Chamakay Blood Orange
Pineapple Blue Lab Beats, Moses Boyd, Nérija
Which Way To Paradise Poolside
Yin And Yang Uyama Hiroto
Guess Who's Back Scarface, JAY-Z, Beanie Sigel

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

