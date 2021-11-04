What does the failure of Zillow’s flipping business mean for other ibuyers?
Also on the show today: Examining how relief funds can be more equitably given to tribal governments, and more than 20 countries pledge to cut fossil fuel investments.
Segments From this episode
California farmers say their crops are caught in the supply chain
Exports are delayed for key crops like walnuts, many of which are grown for overseas customers.
What the demise of Zillow Offers means for the ibuyer model
As Zillow winds down its home-flipping business, what's next for the industry?
How can the U.S. government better distribute funding to tribal governments?
A Harvard policy paper out this week on the government's pandemic relief effort calls on the Treasury Department to create a dedicated tribal affairs office.
U.S., other countries cut funding for international fossil fuel projects
Instead, they'll put about $18 billion a year into renewable energy projects.
"Champing," or camping in a church, is a new U.K. travel trend
A British church conservation charity is renting out space among the pews for vacationers to bed down for the night.
No more money, please
From Marketplace's "This Is Uncomfortable," a woman begins to learn more about the sources of her family's generational wealth — and wants to give it all away.
