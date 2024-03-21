Skin in the GameMy EconomyElection 2024A Warmer World

Weekly jobless claims fall 
Mar 21, 2024

Mario Tama/Getty Images
Last week, fewer Americans filed for unemployment than expected. Plus, NYC’s new trash plan and the impact of climate change on home insurance.

Segments From this episode

Strong, stable labor market may signal new normal to Federal Reserve

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Mar 21, 2024
Unemployment claims fell last week. Despite relatively high interest rates, they're below pre-pandemic levels and near historic lows.
Job cuts have been concentrated at big tech and finance companies, said Andy Challenger at Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Above, Fed Chair Jerome Powell at his news conference Wednesday.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Small businesses find some relief after struggling to hire

by Elizabeth Trovall
Mar 21, 2024
They’re less concerned about recruitment challenges, according to an NFIB survey and several indicators.
Job cuts at some big firms have been good for small businesses, which can market themselves to prospective employees as more stable companies.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Package deliveries are clogging city streets

by Kristin Schwab
Mar 21, 2024
Retailers, shipping companies and cities are working together to solve the problem.
Amazon worker Michael Singh prepares for his cargo bike delivery shift.
Kristin Schwab/Marketplace
America's largest city has a trash problem. Can it be contained?

by Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio
Mar 21, 2024
Plastic trash bags, and the rats they attract, are very visible parts of the New York landscape. A plan to bring in bins may squeeze scarce space.
The sheer volume of trash New York City has to collect every day is enormous. It's "kind of an insane feat," said Larry Buchanan, a reporter with The New York Times.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
A Warmer World

Rising insurance costs are making homeownership even more expensive

by Amy Scott
Mar 21, 2024
Climate risk and inflation are making insurance harder to find and mortgages harder to afford.
The main reason for higher home insurance costs is climate change, which is increasing the frequency and severity of extreme weather events.
Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

"Cashmere" Tree Theater
"Saxy Beast" Wuh Oh
"Jetty" Tycho
"Uptown Cabaret" Oddissee
"My Dearest Friend" Manatee Commune

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

