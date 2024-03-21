Weekly jobless claims fall
Last week, fewer Americans filed for unemployment than expected. Plus, NYC’s new trash plan and the impact of climate change on home insurance.
Segments From this episode
Strong, stable labor market may signal new normal to Federal Reserve
Unemployment claims fell last week. Despite relatively high interest rates, they're below pre-pandemic levels and near historic lows.
Small businesses find some relief after struggling to hire
They’re less concerned about recruitment challenges, according to an NFIB survey and several indicators.
Package deliveries are clogging city streets
Retailers, shipping companies and cities are working together to solve the problem.
America's largest city has a trash problem. Can it be contained?
Plastic trash bags, and the rats they attract, are very visible parts of the New York landscape. A plan to bring in bins may squeeze scarce space.
Rising insurance costs are making homeownership even more expensive
Climate risk and inflation are making insurance harder to find and mortgages harder to afford.
Music from the episode
"Cashmere" Tree Theater
"Saxy Beast" Wuh Oh
"Jetty" Tycho
"Uptown Cabaret" Oddissee
"My Dearest Friend" Manatee Commune
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer