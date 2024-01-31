Wait … how big is our debt?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
With a 120% debt-to-GDP ratio, the U.S. owes a record amount of money. Plus, all eyes on the Federal Reserve's FOMC.
Segments From this episode
Why traders will be hanging on the Federal Reserve's every word Wednesday
The committee that sets interest rates is meeting this week, and the big question is whether — and when — they'll start cutting.
Home prices dipped in November, but prices are still high
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal looks at the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index to get a read on the housing market.
Consumer confidence grows, but the data has limitations
The Conference Board's measure reached its highest level in more than two years.
Who’s afraid of our $34 trillion national debt?
Our U.S. debt is bigger than our economic output. Consequences include ballooning interest payments and potential trust issues.
Corporate bonds are in demand amid optimism and declining yields
Many investors see big companies as healthy and want to get into the market before the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates.
Wellington marches on Shanghai, but at a cost
A detailed look how a food trend starts in China's financial hub, Shanghai.
Music from the episode
"I Do It for the Music" spring gang
"garden" Elijah Who
"Autumn Sweater" Yo La Tengo
"A Tune for Jack" Lemon Jelly
"Town & Country" Bibio
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer