Wait … how big is our debt?
Jan 30, 2024

Wait … how big is our debt?

J. David Ake/Getty Images
With a 120% debt-to-GDP ratio, the U.S. owes a record amount of money. Plus, all eyes on the Federal Reserve's FOMC.

Segments From this episode

Why traders will be hanging on the Federal Reserve's every word Wednesday

by Mitchell Hartman
Jan 30, 2024
The committee that sets interest rates is meeting this week, and the big question is whether — and when — they'll start cutting.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Some investors view the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions and public statements as a "weather report" on where the economy is headed.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Home prices dipped in November, but prices are still high

by Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal looks at the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index to get a read on the housing market.

Consumer confidence grows, but the data has limitations

by Elizabeth Trovall
Jan 30, 2024
The Conference Board's measure reached its highest level in more than two years.
Despite the fact that everyone experiences the economy differently, The Conference Board found every income bracket became more confident in January — except for people making more than $125,000.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
National Debt

Who’s afraid of our $34 trillion national debt?

by Stacey Vanek Smith
Jan 30, 2024
Our U.S. debt is bigger than our economic output. Consequences include ballooning interest payments and potential trust issues.
The U.S. national debt is about 120% of what the economy generates in a year. But is this cause for concern?
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Corporate bonds are in demand amid optimism and declining yields

by Justin Ho
Jan 30, 2024
Many investors see big companies as healthy and want to get into the market before the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates.
January has been a busy month in the corporate bond market, driven in part by expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Wellington marches on Shanghai, but at a cost

by Jennifer Pak
Jan 30, 2024
A detailed look how a food trend starts in China's financial hub, Shanghai.
Coquille restaurant's beef Wellington comes with a sign. The number 75,437 means that is the 75,437th beef Wellington the restaurant has served since the dish was rolled out in 2015 in Shanghai.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
Music from the episode

"I Do It for the Music" spring gang
"garden" Elijah Who
"Autumn Sweater" Yo La Tengo
"A Tune for Jack" Lemon Jelly
"Town & Country" Bibio

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

