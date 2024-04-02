“This is the time to be a saver”
What Fed rate cuts would mean for high-yield savings accounts and CDs. Plus, how a TikTok ban could affect beauty and fashion brands.
Segments From this episode
Small businesses have Now Hiring signs up — whether they need workers or not
So government stats on job openings may not be telling us much.
Who will pay for the Key Bridge collapse?
The Baltimore disaster may become the largest marine insurance loss ever. About 100 insurance companies are reportedly involved.
Companies are rerouting cargo after Baltimore bridge collapse
Gretchen Blough, a customs broker at Logistics Plus in Erie, Pennsylvania describes how the closure of the Port of Baltimore is affecting business.
How would interest rate cuts affect your high-yield savings account?
With the Federal Reserve signaling it plans to cut rates up to three times this year, interest payments, and interest charges, are likely to drop.
Affordability is key for the latest wave of car shoppers. Can carmakers keep up?
Many companies have focused on building more expensive SUVs and fewer affordable compact cars. That's causing a mismatch with current demand.
A TikTok ban would be bad news for the beauty brands that advertise on it
A lot of brands don't seem to have a backup plan, says Jordan Holman of The New York Times. The platform is where "they need to be."
