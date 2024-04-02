Baltimore Bridge CollapseHealth and WealthMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
“This is the time to be a saver”
Apr 2, 2024

“This is the time to be a saver”

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
What Fed rate cuts would mean for high-yield savings accounts and CDs. Plus, how a TikTok ban could affect beauty and fashion brands.

Segments From this episode

Small businesses have Now Hiring signs up — whether they need workers or not

by Justin Ho
Apr 2, 2024
So government stats on job openings may not be telling us much.
Frankesha Watkins, who owns a beauty supply store, said she always keeps a job listing posted because high turnover among her staff creates frequent openings.
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Who will pay for the Key Bridge collapse?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Apr 2, 2024
The Baltimore disaster may become the largest marine insurance loss ever. About 100 insurance companies are reportedly involved.
Roughly 100 insurance companies are involved in the Baltimore disaster, said Nadja Dreff with Morningstar.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Companies are rerouting cargo after Baltimore bridge collapse

by Sean McHenry

Gretchen Blough, a customs broker at Logistics Plus in Erie, Pennsylvania describes how the closure of the Port of Baltimore is affecting business.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

How would interest rate cuts affect your high-yield savings account?

by Samantha Fields
Apr 2, 2024
With the Federal Reserve signaling it plans to cut rates up to three times this year, interest payments, and interest charges, are likely to drop.
While there are upsides for consumers when interest rates come down, high-yield savings accounts will likely offer lower rates too. Above, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Affordability is key for the latest wave of car shoppers. Can carmakers keep up?

by Savannah Maher
Apr 2, 2024
Many companies have focused on building more expensive SUVs and fewer affordable compact cars. That's causing a mismatch with current demand.
“Even now, though, a monthly car payment can be well over $700. Which is obviously a pretty large monthly expense for a household,” says David Whiston, an auto analyst with Morningstar.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

A TikTok ban would be bad news for the beauty brands that advertise on it

by Kristin Schwab and Sofia Terenzio
Apr 2, 2024
A lot of brands don't seem to have a backup plan, says Jordan Holman of The New York Times. The platform is where "they need to be."
These days, TikTok is "the most formidable way that people are selling products," says Jordyn Holman of The New York Times.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

"Heartbeats" The Knife
"Blue Clouds" Modeselektor
"Diving Woman" Japanese Breakfast
"Autumn Sweater" Yo La Tengo
"Kamikaze"

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:13 PM PDT
27:26
1:51 PM PDT
1:05
11:03 AM PDT
26:00
7:48 AM PDT
6:49
3:00 AM PDT
1:46
2:59 AM PDT
6:59
Mar 28, 2024
44:51
Small businesses have Now Hiring signs up — whether they need workers or not
Small businesses have Now Hiring signs up — whether they need workers or not
New FTC rule aims to crack down on impersonation scams
New FTC rule aims to crack down on impersonation scams
Affordability is key for the latest wave of car shoppers. Can carmakers keep up?
Affordability is key for the latest wave of car shoppers. Can carmakers keep up?
Who will pay for the Key Bridge collapse?
Baltimore Bridge Collapse
Who will pay for the Key Bridge collapse?