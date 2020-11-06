Elections 2020Economic Anxiety Index®Business of VotingMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track Vaccines

Think calming thoughts
Nov 6, 2020

Think calming thoughts

On today's show, a look at the business of calm. Plus, jobs recovery is losing momentum and mortgage forbearance remains high.

The Weekly Wrap: the election and the economy

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks with the Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell and Politico’s Sudeep Reddy about the economic implications of the presidential election and the chances of fiscal relief this year.
Unemployment 2020

Jobs have bounced back in some parts of the economy. Others face a long slog.

by Mitchell Hartman
Nov 6, 2020
More Americans are returning to the labor market. But more are also joing the ranks of the long-term unemployed.
A shuttered business district in Brooklyn in May. Jobs in some face-to-face services, like bars and restaurants, are still down 15% to 30%.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
United States of Work: Kate Bellino

On this segment of our ongoing series "United States of Work," we hear from Kate Bellino. She recently relocated to Washington, D.C., in order to pursue activism.
COVID-19

More homeowners are seeking long-term mortgage relief

by Amy Scott
Nov 6, 2020
Some who left forbearance plans are delaying payments again.
A woman marches during the Cancel Rent and Mortgages rally in June in Minneapolis. There are 2.9 million mortgages in active forbearance, according to a report Friday from mortgage data company Black Knight.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
COVID-19

Why having a job makes it more likely you have health insurance

by Erika Beras
Nov 6, 2020
Historically, it's been all about building employee loyalty and tax breaks for businesses.
A student gets a COVID-19 test at a pop-up testing site in New York City in October.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Meditation apps have been booming during the pandemic

by Kristin Schwab
Nov 6, 2020
We're living through stressful times, and people are turning to apps to help keep calm.
Trying to keep calm during these stressful times? You're not alone.
FatCamera via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Creep TLC
Simmer Hayley Williams
My House Flo Rida
House Common Market
Redbone Childish Gambino
Grom Moss Of Aura
Sailing Through Rainbows of Sound Richard Houghten

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
