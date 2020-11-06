Nov 6, 2020
Think calming thoughts
On today's show, a look at the business of calm. Plus, jobs recovery is losing momentum and mortgage forbearance remains high.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap: the election and the economy
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks with the Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell and Politico’s Sudeep Reddy about the economic implications of the presidential election and the chances of fiscal relief this year.
Jobs have bounced back in some parts of the economy. Others face a long slog.
More Americans are returning to the labor market. But more are also joing the ranks of the long-term unemployed.
United States of Work: Kate Bellino
On this segment of our ongoing series "United States of Work," we hear from Kate Bellino. She recently relocated to Washington, D.C., in order to pursue activism.
More homeowners are seeking long-term mortgage relief
Some who left forbearance plans are delaying payments again.
Why having a job makes it more likely you have health insurance
Historically, it's been all about building employee loyalty and tax breaks for businesses.
Meditation apps have been booming during the pandemic
We're living through stressful times, and people are turning to apps to help keep calm.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer