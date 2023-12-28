My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...Financially Inclined

The very hungry web crawler
Dec 28, 2023

The very hungry web crawler

moolyboo/Getty Images
They ingest massive amounts of information on the internet — and now, they're working for AI. Plus, the outlook for organized labor in 2024.

Segments From this episode

New York Times suit may test copyright law's constraints on AI

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Dec 28, 2023
Where's the line between fair use and commercial exploitation when it comes to scraping the web to train artificial intelligence models?
Most AI models are trained on data sets scraped from the internet. OpenAI trained its chatbot, ChatGPT, with data that included Times content, the lawsuit says.
Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images
Federal student loan payments have restarted. More than a third of borrowers missed the first one.

by Stephanie Hughes
Dec 28, 2023
Many borrowers need to reorganize their budgets. Disruptions in the loan servicing industry haven't helped.
Among the challenges for those restarting payments, many are working with new loan servicers.
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for We The 45 Million
Franchising is the next hurdle for this Native-owned design business in Alaska

by Sarah Leeson
Dec 28, 2023
Rico and Crystal Worl, the siblings behind Trickster Company, used to have a brick-and-mortar shop. They're looking to recapture that physical presence with partnerships.
Rico and Crystal Worl are looking to expand their design business, Trickster Company.
Konrad Frank/Courtesy Trickster Company
Midwest's pollution is spurring a reverse Great Migration

by Kimberly Adams and Sarah Leeson
Dec 28, 2023
Thousands of Black families have left industrial cities like Detroit and Chicago due to environmental conditions. Many head to the South.
Adam Mahoney traveled through the Midwest visiting cities where blight and pollution are driving Black families away from the region.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Overdraft fees, long associated with big banks, are big business for credit unions too

by Scott Rodd
Dec 28, 2023
A first-of-its-kind California law shows how much credit unions receive in overdraft charges, which often burden low-income families.
A San Diego County Credit Union branch in Escondido, California. The credit union collected $18 million in overdraft fees in 2022.
Scott Rodd
Music from the episode

Rififi Rococo Chris Joss
Air Pockets Mocky
Cream on Chrome Ratatat
Lau's Lament Eric Lau
Tej The So Ons

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

