The very hungry web crawler
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
They ingest massive amounts of information on the internet — and now, they're working for AI. Plus, the outlook for organized labor in 2024.
Segments From this episode
New York Times suit may test copyright law's constraints on AI
Where's the line between fair use and commercial exploitation when it comes to scraping the web to train artificial intelligence models?
Federal student loan payments have restarted. More than a third of borrowers missed the first one.
Many borrowers need to reorganize their budgets. Disruptions in the loan servicing industry haven't helped.
Franchising is the next hurdle for this Native-owned design business in Alaska
Rico and Crystal Worl, the siblings behind Trickster Company, used to have a brick-and-mortar shop. They're looking to recapture that physical presence with partnerships.
Midwest's pollution is spurring a reverse Great Migration
Thousands of Black families have left industrial cities like Detroit and Chicago due to environmental conditions. Many head to the South.
Overdraft fees, long associated with big banks, are big business for credit unions too
A first-of-its-kind California law shows how much credit unions receive in overdraft charges, which often burden low-income families.
Music from the episode
Rififi Rococo Chris Joss
Air Pockets Mocky
Cream on Chrome Ratatat
Lau's Lament Eric Lau
Tej The So Ons
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer