Franchising is the next hurdle for this Native-owned design business in Alaska
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.
With mortgage rates still high (if coming down), not every business owner is thinking about expanding right now. However, that sure doesn’t mean that no one is.
As part of this week’s series all about doing business you love with the people you love, we checked back in with Rico Worl and Crystal Worl, the brother and sister behind Native design business, Trickster Company, in Juneau, Alaska. And for them, growth is in the works.
“We used to have a brick-and-mortar shop,” said Rico Worl. “We don’t anymore, but it was a symbol to have a native-owned design shop in a very touristy city that usually has a lot of knockoff stuff. So we’re kind of working out figuring out franchising so that we can still have that representation in physical spaces.”
