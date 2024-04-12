Bytes: Week in ReviewBaltimore Bridge CollapseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

The subminimum wage for tipped workers is on the table
Apr 12, 2024

The subminimum wage for tipped workers is on the table

Scott Olson/Getty Images
There's debate up and down the restaurant industry food chain. Plus, calculating how to alleviate the accountant shortage.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Nela Richardson at ADP and Rachel Siegel at the Washington Post about how the latest inflation data might affect the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy, as well as the latest economic news.

The cost of imports from Asia and North America are moving in opposite directions

by Justin Ho
Apr 12, 2024
The things we buy from China and Japan became cheaper in March, while prices rose on automotive goods and energy from Mexico and Canada.
Each category of goods that the U.S. buys from Mexico, Canada, China and Japan has its own price trend, as does each country's currency.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
My Economy

This immigrant small businessman brings a taste of Bolivia to his community

by Sofia Terenzio
Apr 12, 2024
Adrian Espinoza, owner of Empanada Club in Portland, Maine, talks about starting his business dealing with rising costs.
Adrian Espinoza, owner of Empanada Club in Portland, Maine, makes and sells Bolivian style empanadas at farmers markets, festivals and through his online shop.
Courtesy Espinoza
Corporate debt defaults rose steeply in 2023

by Kimberly Adams
Apr 12, 2024
S&P Global Ratings found there's also a rise in companies that default multiple times.
Defaults were up 80% last year, the fastest rise since 2008. Over one-third of the defaults in 2023 and so far in 2024 come from companies that previously defaulted, said Nicole Serino with S&P Global.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Mentorship, education are seen as ways to tackle accountant shortage

by Elizabeth Trovall
Apr 12, 2024
​The industry is trying to reverse the decline in college students studying accounting with incentives like scholarships and mentoring.
Fly View Productions/Getty Images
Washington, D.C., is a test case for phasing out the tipped minimum wage

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Apr 12, 2024
“Now, it is leaner crews,” says one restaurant server, but a more stable income. Other states are watching how it plays out in the capital.
Shortly after the phaseout of the tip credit started in Washington, D.C., last year, employment at sit-down restaurants started to fall sharply, according to state-level data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

"Hold Me Up (Thank You)" Khruangbin
"Nightlite" Bonobo
"From Home, To Work, and Back Again" Tall Black Guy
"Motherland Journey" Blue Lab Beats, Killbeatz, Fela Kuti

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

