The subminimum wage for tipped workers is on the table
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
There's debate up and down the restaurant industry food chain. Plus, calculating how to alleviate the accountant shortage.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Nela Richardson at ADP and Rachel Siegel at the Washington Post about how the latest inflation data might affect the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy, as well as the latest economic news.
The cost of imports from Asia and North America are moving in opposite directions
The things we buy from China and Japan became cheaper in March, while prices rose on automotive goods and energy from Mexico and Canada.
This immigrant small businessman brings a taste of Bolivia to his community
Adrian Espinoza, owner of Empanada Club in Portland, Maine, talks about starting his business dealing with rising costs.
Corporate debt defaults rose steeply in 2023
S&P Global Ratings found there's also a rise in companies that default multiple times.
Mentorship, education are seen as ways to tackle accountant shortage
The industry is trying to reverse the decline in college students studying accounting with incentives like scholarships and mentoring.
Washington, D.C., is a test case for phasing out the tipped minimum wage
“Now, it is leaner crews,” says one restaurant server, but a more stable income. Other states are watching how it plays out in the capital.
Music from the episode
"Hold Me Up (Thank You)" Khruangbin
"Nightlite" Bonobo
"From Home, To Work, and Back Again" Tall Black Guy
"Motherland Journey" Blue Lab Beats, Killbeatz, Fela Kuti
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer