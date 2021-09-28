The past and future of unionizing restaurant workers
We'll also visit remodeled bungalows in Chicago's northwest side, learn how climate change could jolt mortgages and hear about what's behind Latin music's booming popularity.
Segments From this episode
Treasury bond yields are rising. Here's what that tells us.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note surged to its highest level in three months this morning.
Climate change is going to make buying a home even more expensive
A report from the Mortgage Bankers Association says environmental risk will likely lead to higher insurance premiums and loan interest rates.
Unions are gaining momentum at restaurants. They've been here before.
Unions for food and drink workers go back to 1891. But they lost their seat at the table with the growth of restaurant chains and fast food.
Revamped Chicago neighborhood loan program helps stabilize home values
The Northwest Home Equity Assurance Program was originally created to help prevent white flight. The money sat unspent for years.
Latin music's popularity is booming
Streaming data shows not only how popular it is, but that it's being consumed by people who aren't Latin.
Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi on the “work and family conundrum”
In an excerpt from her new memoir, the former PepsiCo leader talks about “care” infrastructure and creating transformational change.
Music from the episode
Get By Talib Kweli
Right Words Wrong Time Carly Rae Jepsen
Hasta la Raíz Natalia Lafourcade
Lovin Millionyoung
1977 Ana Tijoux
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer