The past and future of unionizing restaurant workers
Sep 28, 2021

The past and future of unionizing restaurant workers

We'll also visit remodeled bungalows in Chicago's northwest side, learn how climate change could jolt mortgages and hear about what's behind Latin music's booming popularity.

Segments From this episode

Treasury bond yields are rising. Here's what that tells us.

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Sep 28, 2021
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note surged to its highest level in three months this morning.
Inflation could be one of the reasons bond buyers are demanding higher yields.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
A Warmer World

Climate change is going to make buying a home even more expensive

by Andy Uhler
Sep 28, 2021
A report from the Mortgage Bankers Association says environmental risk will likely lead to higher insurance premiums and loan interest rates.
A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop near homes in California, where wildfires, exacerbated by climate change, have destroyed many properties.
David McNew via Getty Images
Unions are gaining momentum at restaurants. They've been here before.

by Kristin Schwab
Sep 28, 2021
Unions for food and drink workers go back to 1891. But they lost their seat at the table with the growth of restaurant chains and fast food.
Restaurant unions have a long history, and the stresses the pandemic has imposed on food workers could stir a resurgence in membership, some experts say.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Revamped Chicago neighborhood loan program helps stabilize home values

by Natalie Moore
Sep 28, 2021
The Northwest Home Equity Assurance Program was originally created to help prevent white flight. The money sat unspent for years.
Brian Boyle in his backyard on Chicago’s Northwest Side.
Natalie Moore/WBEZ
Latin music's popularity is booming

by Kimberly Adams
Sep 28, 2021
Streaming data shows not only how popular it is, but that it's being consumed by people who aren't Latin.
Camilo, left, and Pedro Capó perform onstage during the 2020 Latin Grammys in Miami. Camilo nabbed 10 nominations this year.
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Shelf Life

Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi on the “work and family conundrum”

by Indra Nooyi
Sep 28, 2021
In an excerpt from her new memoir, the former PepsiCo leader talks about “care” infrastructure and creating transformational change.
“Transformation is difficult,” writes former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi. “But I have learned that with courage and persistence — and the inevitable give and take — it can happen.” Above, Nooyi speaks at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit in 2017.
Paul Morigi via Getty Images for Fortune
Music from the episode

Get By Talib Kweli
Right Words Wrong Time Carly Rae Jepsen
Hasta la Raíz Natalia Lafourcade
Lovin Millionyoung
1977 Ana Tijoux

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

