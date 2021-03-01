The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

The pandemic is affecting states unequally, too
Mar 1, 2021

The pandemic is affecting states unequally, too

On today's show: How high-income taxpayers are helping some states make it through the pandemic economy. Plus, Texas’ largest electricity co-op is filing for bankruptcy.

Segments From this episode

High-income taxpayers help some states stay above water

by Mitchell Hartman
Mar 1, 2021
Overall, state revenue is down 1.9%, but 22 states have higher revenue than a year earlier. Tech and Wall Street have helped.
Chris Hondros/Getty Images
Texas' largest power co-op files for bankruptcy

by Andy Uhler
Mar 1, 2021
Brazos Electric's filing could be an ominous sign as other Texas power providers assess the damage after the extreme weather.
Brazos Electric was hit with a massive bill from the grid operator after infrastructure broke down during February's deep freeze.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Denver beauty bar was shut by pandemic before it even opened

by Kai Ryssdal and Daisy Palacios
Mar 1, 2021
"I could have never predicted that it would be this bad," says Ashlie Ordonez, owner of The Bare Bar.
"I actually sold my $12,000 anniversary ring to put towards the business," Ashlie Ordonez says of keeping her Denver salon, The Bare Bar, afloat.
Courtesy of Ashlie Ordonez
How could a revamped "bracero"program work?

by Jasmine Garsd
Mar 1, 2021
The original program that imported Mexican labor ended in the 1960s due to rights violations. Biden and Lopez Obrador may discuss a similar plan.
The original bracero program imported Mexican workers for the agriculture and railroad industries, but it was terminated in the 1960s amid reports of human rights abuses. Biden and Lopez Obrador may discuss a similar plan.
David McNew/Getty Images
As rent comes due, millions of Americans are already thousands behind

by Samantha Fields
Mar 1, 2021
So where's the $25 billion in rental relief approved in the last COVID-19 relief package?
"Very little" of the $25 billion in rental assistance approved by Congress has reached renters and landlords, a housing coalition CEO says.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Bambu Chris Hazelton's Boogaloo 7
Tej The So Ons
Abstract Poetic DAO, Strehlow, Seb Zillner
Falafel Tom Misch
Mystik Tash Sultana
Someone Great LCD Soundsystem
Last Fare Little People

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
