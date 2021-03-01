Mar 1, 2021
The pandemic is affecting states unequally, too
On today's show: How high-income taxpayers are helping some states make it through the pandemic economy. Plus, Texas’ largest electricity co-op is filing for bankruptcy.
Segments From this episode
High-income taxpayers help some states stay above water
Overall, state revenue is down 1.9%, but 22 states have higher revenue than a year earlier. Tech and Wall Street have helped.
Texas' largest power co-op files for bankruptcy
Brazos Electric's filing could be an ominous sign as other Texas power providers assess the damage after the extreme weather.
Denver beauty bar was shut by pandemic before it even opened
"I could have never predicted that it would be this bad," says Ashlie Ordonez, owner of The Bare Bar.
How could a revamped "bracero"program work?
The original program that imported Mexican labor ended in the 1960s due to rights violations. Biden and Lopez Obrador may discuss a similar plan.
As rent comes due, millions of Americans are already thousands behind
So where's the $25 billion in rental relief approved in the last COVID-19 relief package?
Music from the episode
Bambu Chris Hazelton's Boogaloo 7
Tej The So Ons
Abstract Poetic DAO, Strehlow, Seb Zillner
Falafel Tom Misch
Mystik Tash Sultana
Someone Great LCD Soundsystem
Last Fare Little People
