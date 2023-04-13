The Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

The origin story of “too big to fail”
Apr 13, 2023

The origin story of "too big to fail"

The phrase entered policy debates in the 1980s, but the notion goes back much further. Plus, an uptick in the cost of oil tanker transit.

Segments From this episode

Banks in Turmoil

Banks to start reporting quarterly earnings, providing clues about the economy

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 13, 2023
First up: the biggest financial institutions. They're likely to show strong results.
Citibank is among the large financial institutions that will report results Friday. Considering recent instability in the sector, analysts will examine the data closely.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Banks in Turmoil

The history of “too big to fail”

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Apr 13, 2023
In the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank debacle, the 1984 failure of Continental Illinois remains relevant.
The head offices of Bear Stearns, left, and JPMorgan Chase in New York in March 2008. After Bear went bust, JPM acquired its remains for a small sum.
Don Emmert/AFP via Getty Images
New cars have been a seller's market, but that's changing

by Savannah Maher
Apr 13, 2023
In March, the average new car sold for $171 below asking price, according to Kelley Blue Book. But that's still higher than before COVID.
A year ago, the average new-car buyer was paying close to $1,000 over sticker price. But with the semiconductor chip shortage easing, some automakers are ramping up production, says Rebecca Rydzewski of Cox Automotive.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Oil tanker costs climb as Russia ties up system with longer routes

by Lily Jamali
Apr 13, 2023
The cost to ship fuel has more than doubled since February.
Sanctions forced Russia to sell more of its oil to countries like India and China, straining the availability of tanker ships.
Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP via Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

