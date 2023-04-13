Sign up for our Marketplace Crash Course today and get an invite to our virtual “office hours” on April 25!
The origin story of “too big to fail”
The phrase entered policy debates in the 1980s, but the notion goes back much further. Plus, an uptick in the cost of oil tanker transit.
Segments From this episode
Banks to start reporting quarterly earnings, providing clues about the economy
First up: the biggest financial institutions. They're likely to show strong results.
The history of “too big to fail”
In the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank debacle, the 1984 failure of Continental Illinois remains relevant.
New cars have been a seller's market, but that's changing
In March, the average new car sold for $171 below asking price, according to Kelley Blue Book. But that's still higher than before COVID.
Oil tanker costs climb as Russia ties up system with longer routes
The cost to ship fuel has more than doubled since February.
