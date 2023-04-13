Sign up for our Marketplace Crash Course today and get an invite to our virtual “office hours” on April 25!
This small-business owner hopes she can stop keeping inventory in her garage
At Noir Lux Candle Co. in Seattle, business has been pretty good this spring. Now, owner Colina Bruce is hoping to grow the operation — and stop keeping inventory in her garage.
“I’m getting things delivered to my house,” she said. “And my husband, thank goodness for him, is helping me bring everything in and set up our garage with all these things. Then I have to lug everything to the shop as we need it.”
Marketplace checked in with Bruce ahead of Friday’s release of March retail sales data. To hear her dispatch, use the media player above.
