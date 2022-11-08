The milestones COVID delayed
For millennials, the time lost to the pandemic is usually marked by big life events. Today, we tally the costs. Plus, we look at this year's corn and soybean harvest and a net-zero power plant.
Segments From this episode
Small businesses are worried about inflation and hiring, in that order
Businesses with 500 employees or fewer — often far fewer — account for about 40% of private payroll in this country. A couple of recent surveys show they’re cautious about the future.
Despite drought, this Iowa farmer had a record harvest
April Hemmes was in the "Goldilocks spot" when it came to weather.
Coming soon to a theater near you: company Zoom meetings
The movie theater chain AMC and meeting technology company Zoom plan to offer ginormous teleconferences for remote workforces.
The pandemic delayed milestones in millennials' lives
Everyone lost time, but for millennials, they were years often marked by dating, marriage and family formation.
A power plant that captures carbon is coming to Texas, thanks to federal incentives
The plant will generate almost no greenhouse gas emissions, Net Power says. But critics say there are better alternatives.
Skilled trade programs are having a moment
College enrollment dropped significantly during the pandemic. One exception: skilled trade programs, which saw growth this year.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer