The milestones COVID delayed
Nov 8, 2022

The milestones COVID delayed

For millennials, the time lost to the pandemic is usually marked by big life events. Today, we tally the costs. Plus, we look at this year's corn and soybean harvest and a net-zero power plant.

Segments From this episode

Small businesses are worried about inflation and hiring, in that order

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Nov 8, 2022
Businesses with 500 employees or fewer — often far fewer — account for about 40% of private payroll in this country. A couple of recent surveys show they’re cautious about the future.
Hiring has recently fallen at small businesses across the country.
Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images
Despite drought, this Iowa farmer had a record harvest

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Nov 8, 2022
April Hemmes was in the "Goldilocks spot" when it came to weather.
"The thing I decided a long time ago, because I'm headed into my 38th year of farming, is I cannot fret about the things I can't control," said April Hemmes.
Ben Hethcoat/Marketplace
Coming soon to a theater near you: company Zoom meetings

by Matt Levin
Nov 8, 2022
The movie theater chain AMC and meeting technology company Zoom plan to offer ginormous teleconferences for remote workforces.
AMC is set to partner with Zoom to stream company meetings in movie theaters next year.
Getty Images
COVID-19

The pandemic delayed milestones in millennials' lives

by Kristin Schwab
Nov 8, 2022
Everyone lost time, but for millennials, they were years often marked by dating, marriage and family formation.
An embryologist works at a reproductive medicine center. More women are freezing their eggs, preparing to create families at a later date.
Ivan Couronne/AFP via Getty Images
A Warmer World

A power plant that captures carbon is coming to Texas, thanks to federal incentives

by Andy Uhler
Nov 8, 2022
The plant will generate almost no greenhouse gas emissions, Net Power says. But critics say there are better alternatives.
Net Power says its planned electric plant will use natural gas but release almost no CO₂. Some critics, though, think wind and solar generation would be better choices. Above, a wind farm and power station in West Virginia.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Skilled trade programs are having a moment

by Stephanie Hughes
Nov 8, 2022
College enrollment dropped significantly during the pandemic. One exception: skilled trade programs, which saw growth this year.
Jonathan Ellis says he chose a diesel and heavy equipment certificate "because when COVID happened, there weren't as many cars on the road, but the number of trucks on the road stayed the same.” Above, he replaces the brakes on a truck.
Stephanie Hughes/Marketplace
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

