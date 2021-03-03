Mar 3, 2021
The jobs recovery might be running out of gas
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Private-sector job numbers out today were well below expectations. Plus, why people are spending big bucks on "nonfungible tokens."
Segments From this episode
Texas is reopening. Are business owners ready?
Some Texans are ready for business as usual. Others will enforce their own mandates.
A year after a deadly tornado in Tennessee, people weigh the decision to rebuild
Rebuilding has been slowed by the pandemic, fears about future storms and the pain of lost lives.
Airlines get a lift from cargo business, but they're still struggling
Demand for air cargo is back to pre-pandemic levels, but passenger loads are nowhere close.
Why are people spending so much money on NFTs?
Jamie Wilde from Morning Brew explains how nonfungible tokens work.
Music from the episode
Feel It Still Portugal. The Man
Ego Beyoncé
El Otro Chile Portavoz, Stailok
Circles Post Malone
Gumball Machine Weekend Yppah
Slide (feat. Frank Ocean & Migos) Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean, Migos
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer