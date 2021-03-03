The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

The jobs recovery might be running out of gas
Mar 3, 2021

The jobs recovery might be running out of gas

Private-sector job numbers out today were well below expectations. Plus, why people are spending big bucks on "nonfungible tokens."

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Texas is reopening. Are business owners ready?

by Kristin Schwab
Mar 3, 2021
Some Texans are ready for business as usual. Others will enforce their own mandates.
Following Gov. Abbott's termination of restrictions, factors like safety and money will influence whether businesses drop them too.
Sergio Flores/AFP via Getty Images
A year after a deadly tornado in Tennessee, people weigh the decision to rebuild

by Blake Farmer
Mar 3, 2021
Rebuilding has been slowed by the pandemic, fears about future storms and the pain of lost lives.
Survivors have been dealing with the tornado's aftermath, from rebuilding homes to post-traumatic stress and grieving for lost loved ones.
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
Google limits third-party cookies in Chrome browser

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks to "Marketplace Tech" host Molly Wood about what it means that Google will stop using third-party cookies to sell targeted digital ads.
Airlines get a lift from cargo business, but they're still struggling

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Mar 3, 2021
Demand for air cargo is back to pre-pandemic levels, but passenger loads are nowhere close.
Americans are buying a lot of stuff these days, which is pushing up demand for air cargo.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Why are people spending so much money on NFTs?

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Mar 3, 2021
Jamie Wilde from Morning Brew explains how nonfungible tokens work.
A video clip of LeBron James sold for more than $200,000 as an NFT.
Harry How/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Feel It Still Portugal. The Man
Ego Beyoncé
El Otro Chile Portavoz, Stailok
Circles Post Malone
Gumball Machine Weekend Yppah
Slide (feat. Frank Ocean & Migos) Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean, Migos

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
