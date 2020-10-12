Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

The holiday shopping season is already here
Oct 12, 2020

The holiday shopping season is already here

Plus: airline cash burn rates, pay adjustments for our new work-from-anywhere normal and one community battling a 30% unemployment rate.

COVID-19

Airlines are burning a lot of cash — so what does that mean?

by Andy Uhler
Oct 12, 2020
Expenses don’t go away just because people aren’t flying.
An employee disinfects an airplane at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Virginia in July. Airlines are burning cash because there are still expenses, regardless if people are flying.
Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images
COVID-19

Employers rethink cost of living calculations

by Kristin Schwab
Oct 12, 2020
As employees stay remote and can move anywhere to work, some companies are reconsidering the math that goes into compensation packages.
People sit in socially distanced circles while picnicking at Mission Dolores Park in San Francisco. Some companies are reconsidering compensation based on a worker's location.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
COVID-19

COVID-19 holiday creep is already here

by Erika Beras
Oct 12, 2020
Holiday shopping is early and mostly online this year, experts say. Avoiding supply-chain delays is part of the reason.
Consumers return to retail shopping at the a mall in Glendale, Arizona, in June. Holiday shopping will be mostly online this year due to the pandemic.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
My Economy

A Los Angeles bookstore owner on reinventing her small business during the pandemic

by Daisy Palacios
Oct 12, 2020
Celene Navarrete had to close her shop doors in March and is now growing her online store and attending virtual book fairs.
Celene Navarrete, left, and Chiara Arroyo, owners of LA Librería in Los Angeles.
Sergio López Valero/Courtesy of Celene Navarrete
COVID-19

The unemployment rate in some neighborhoods is triple the national average

by Jasmine Garsd
Oct 12, 2020
In parts of the South Bronx, the unemployment rate was estimated to be nearly 30% in August. Nationwide, it's a little less than 8%.
Felix Pinzon, an unemployed construction worker, pushes a cart of food donations in May in the Bronx.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
Shelf Life

Every number is the story of what's counted, and what's not

by Deborah Stone
Oct 12, 2020
In this book excerpt, Deborah Stone examines the way we calculate unemployment numbers.
Demonstrators rally at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., in 2019.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Pink + White Frank Ocean
Oh Devil Electric Guest
El Otro Chile Portavoz, Stailok
Diagonals Stereolab
Artifice SOHN

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
