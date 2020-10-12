Oct 12, 2020
The holiday shopping season is already here
Plus: airline cash burn rates, pay adjustments for our new work-from-anywhere normal and one community battling a 30% unemployment rate.
Airlines are burning a lot of cash — so what does that mean?
Expenses don’t go away just because people aren’t flying.
Employers rethink cost of living calculations
As employees stay remote and can move anywhere to work, some companies are reconsidering the math that goes into compensation packages.
COVID-19 holiday creep is already here
Holiday shopping is early and mostly online this year, experts say. Avoiding supply-chain delays is part of the reason.
A Los Angeles bookstore owner on reinventing her small business during the pandemic
Celene Navarrete had to close her shop doors in March and is now growing her online store and attending virtual book fairs.
The unemployment rate in some neighborhoods is triple the national average
In parts of the South Bronx, the unemployment rate was estimated to be nearly 30% in August. Nationwide, it's a little less than 8%.
Every number is the story of what's counted, and what's not
In this book excerpt, Deborah Stone examines the way we calculate unemployment numbers.
