The FTC wants Facebook and Instagram to break up
Dec 9, 2020

The FTC wants Facebook and Instagram to break up

On today's show: "Marketplace Tech" host Molly Wood explains what that means for Facebook and other tech giants. Plus, millions of Americans are on the brink of eviction.

Segments From this episode

U.S. government, 48 states and districts sue Facebook

Relationship status: it's complicated. The U.S. government, along with 48 states and districts, sued Facebook today, alleging the social media giant bought or killed off its competition, resulting in an illegal monopoly.
COVID-19

Millions of renters face holiday evictions — and long-term debt

by Kimberly Adams
Dec 9, 2020
Even if someone manages to avoid or recover from an eviction, unpaid rent can have a damaging effect that lasts for years.
Renters and housing advocates attend a protest to cancel rent and avoid evictions during the coronavirus pandemic, in Los Angeles, California, on Aug. 21, 2020.
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Most who work from home want to keep doing it, study finds. Will they be able to?

by Samantha Fields
Dec 9, 2020
Businesses in tech, finance, insurance and law are planning to let employees WFH after the pandemic ends.
People may not want to work from home all the time, says Juliana Horowitz of Pew, but "there's definitely a shift towards wanting that to be at least part of their work arrangement."
Drazen_ via Getty Images
COVID-19

How independent musicians are planning for 2021

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Dec 9, 2020
“I think most musicians are still looking at calendars that don’t have too much ink on them,” says the musician known as Dessa.
With some independent music venues unlikely to reopen, musicians could face tight competition for stage space once the pandemic ends. Above, The Satellite in Los Angeles in April.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
With pandemic restrictions forcing holiday travel cancellations, can you get refunds?

by Jasmine Garsd
Dec 9, 2020
Most major airlines have dropped most ticket change fees, but lodging refund policies are more of a patchwork.
Philip Fong/AFP via Getty Images
United States of Work

How one family is looking ahead to a post-pandemic world

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Dec 9, 2020
After a dark year, New York City Accountant Michael Durant says he’s “starting to see light at the end of the tunnel.”
New York City accountant Michael Durant says he's beginning to see "light at the end of the tunnel" after a difficult year.
Henry Guttmann Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Music from the episode

We Gonna Make It Jadakiss, Styles of The Lox
Love Will Tear Us Apart - 2020 Remaster Joy Division
Milestone Smoke DZA, Pete Rock, BJ The Chicago Kid, Jadakiss, Styles P
The World Is Ours Funky DL
Giving Up The Ghost DJ Shadow

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
