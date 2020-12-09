Dec 9, 2020
The FTC wants Facebook and Instagram to break up
On today's show: "Marketplace Tech" host Molly Wood explains what that means for Facebook and other tech giants. Plus, millions of Americans are on the brink of eviction.
Segments From this episode
U.S. government, 48 states and districts sue Facebook
Relationship status: it's complicated. The U.S. government, along with 48 states and districts, sued Facebook today, alleging the social media giant bought or killed off its competition, resulting in an illegal monopoly.
Millions of renters face holiday evictions — and long-term debt
Even if someone manages to avoid or recover from an eviction, unpaid rent can have a damaging effect that lasts for years.
Most who work from home want to keep doing it, study finds. Will they be able to?
Businesses in tech, finance, insurance and law are planning to let employees WFH after the pandemic ends.
How independent musicians are planning for 2021
“I think most musicians are still looking at calendars that don’t have too much ink on them,” says the musician known as Dessa.
With pandemic restrictions forcing holiday travel cancellations, can you get refunds?
Most major airlines have dropped most ticket change fees, but lodging refund policies are more of a patchwork.
How one family is looking ahead to a post-pandemic world
After a dark year, New York City Accountant Michael Durant says he’s “starting to see light at the end of the tunnel.”
Music from the episode
We Gonna Make It Jadakiss, Styles of The Lox
Love Will Tear Us Apart - 2020 Remaster Joy Division
Milestone Smoke DZA, Pete Rock, BJ The Chicago Kid, Jadakiss, Styles P
The World Is Ours Funky DL
Giving Up The Ghost DJ Shadow
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
