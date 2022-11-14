How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The economic backdrop of the Biden-Xi meeting
Nov 14, 2022

The economic backdrop of the Biden-Xi meeting

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Tariffs and restrictions have hampered the already complex relationship between China and the U.S. Also, meat shoppers are price-sensitive.

Segments From this episode

Complex economic relationship lurks on sidelines of Biden-Xi meeting

by Mitchell Hartman
Nov 14, 2022
Tariffs and restrictions still hamper U.S.-China trade.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden meet at the G-20 world leaders summit in Indonesia.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Retailers hope for a holiday season that's more predictable, less wonky

by Savannah Maher
Nov 14, 2022
A few other things retailers want: a steady pace of spending and to unload excess inventory.
"Retailers are almost wishing for a more steady pace of holiday spending rather than a mad dash to those holiday sales," said Wells Fargo economist Shannon Seery.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Amid downfall of crypto exchange FTX, an absence of regulation and rescuers

by Kai Ryssdal and Anais Amin
Nov 14, 2022
FTX operated outside the confines of traditional regulations, and its customers are unlikely to recover their funds, says Semafor's Liz Hoffmann.
"Customers of FTX and a lot of these crypto companies that have gone bankrupt are realizing that they are the creditors," says Liz Hoffman of Semafor.
Leon Neal/Getty Images
Cheaper cuts of beef: It's what's for dinner, Tyson Foods reports

by Justin Ho
Nov 14, 2022
As inflation pushes food costs higher, consumers are shifting their protein preferences.
Consumers have shifted to buying less costly cuts of beef as prices rise. Supplies of both beef and pork have been growing.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
A shortage of electrical transformers holds back utilities, businesses

by Andy Uhler
Nov 14, 2022
A utilities trade group has asked the Biden administration to help boost the supply.
Transformers act like an interface between the power grid and a home or business. The current shortage of transformers is frustrating for utility companies.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
"Feeling good" after several years of unpredictability

Tariffs were in the backdrop of President Joe Biden's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. So we check in on Gretchen Blough, a customs broker at Logistics Plus in Erie, Pennsylvania, to hear how business is going.
