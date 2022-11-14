The economic backdrop of the Biden-Xi meeting
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Tariffs and restrictions have hampered the already complex relationship between China and the U.S. Also, meat shoppers are price-sensitive.
Segments From this episode
Complex economic relationship lurks on sidelines of Biden-Xi meeting
Tariffs and restrictions still hamper U.S.-China trade.
Retailers hope for a holiday season that's more predictable, less wonky
A few other things retailers want: a steady pace of spending and to unload excess inventory.
Amid downfall of crypto exchange FTX, an absence of regulation and rescuers
FTX operated outside the confines of traditional regulations, and its customers are unlikely to recover their funds, says Semafor's Liz Hoffmann.
Cheaper cuts of beef: It's what's for dinner, Tyson Foods reports
As inflation pushes food costs higher, consumers are shifting their protein preferences.
A shortage of electrical transformers holds back utilities, businesses
A utilities trade group has asked the Biden administration to help boost the supply.
"Feeling good" after several years of unpredictability
Tariffs were in the backdrop of President Joe Biden's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. So we check in on Gretchen Blough, a customs broker at Logistics Plus in Erie, Pennsylvania, to hear how business is going.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer