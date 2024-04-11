Democracy in the DesertBaltimore Bridge CollapseHealth and WealthI've Always Wondered ...

The ECB could beat the Fed to rate cuts 
Apr 11, 2024

The ECB could beat the Fed to rate cuts 

Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images
With inflation stubborn in the U.S., the European Central Bank signals a move in June. Plus, a complex insurance tactic raises some patients’ out-of-pocket costs by thousands.

Segments From this episode

If the Federal Reserve waits to cut interest rates, will the European Central Bank follow suit?

by Kristin Schwab
Apr 11, 2024
Inflation’s up again in the U.S. while the EU is edging closer to its target. That brings the ECB to a bit of a fork in the road.
If the U.S. and EU economies are diverging, the central banks may pursue different policies, said finance professor Bill English.
Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images
What do bank earnings tell us about the economy?

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 11, 2024
Over the next week, six major banks will be reporting their earnings. Higher interest rates could affect both sides of their balance sheets.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The higher price of oil is helping tank the price of natural gas

by Elizabeth Trovall
Apr 11, 2024
Stay with us here — think about chicken parts. Higher demand for white breast meat means an excess of chicken legs.
Crude oil is easier to get out of the isolated Permian Basin than natural gas, which needs pipelines to reach customers, says Ed Hirs with the University of Houston.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Colleges are hiring general managers to help athletes navigate NIL deals

by Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio
Apr 11, 2024
Colleges want the best athletes to play at their school. So what's one way to attract them? Help them get the best name, image and likeness deals.
Schools want their athletes to benefit from their popularity "because it helps both the player, and it also helps the schools make sure they can get the best players," says Austin Meek or The Athletic. Above, Caitlin Clark in the NCAA championship game.
Thien-An Truong/ISI Photos/Getty Images
Potential changes in restaurant pay stir mixed reactions

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Apr 11, 2024
In a dozen states, restaurants and worker advocates are fighting over how — and how much — tipped workers should be paid.
In states where restaurants are required to pay the full minimum wage, people generally tip less, but not by much, according to payment service provider Toast.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
"Copay accumulators" put patients in middle of battle between insurers and drugmakers

by Lillian Karabaic
Apr 11, 2024
The tactic helps insurance companies counter high drug prices, but patient advocates are working to ban them. 
“This is an arms race between drug manufacturers and plans, and they keep trying to one up each other,” said Stacie Dusetzina, a professor at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.
Oleg Elkov via Getty Images
Music from the episode

"Just a Memory" Dirty Art Club
"On It Maestro" Nightmares in Wax
"Jungle" Tash Sultana
"Tej" The So Ons
"The Wad" Vels Trio

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Will egg prices go up amid more bird flu outbreaks? 
Brands in Space: What's behind the rush to advertise in the final frontier?
