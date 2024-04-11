The ECB could beat the Fed to rate cuts
With inflation stubborn in the U.S., the European Central Bank signals a move in June. Plus, a complex insurance tactic raises some patients’ out-of-pocket costs by thousands.
If the Federal Reserve waits to cut interest rates, will the European Central Bank follow suit?
Inflation’s up again in the U.S. while the EU is edging closer to its target. That brings the ECB to a bit of a fork in the road.
What do bank earnings tell us about the economy?
Over the next week, six major banks will be reporting their earnings. Higher interest rates could affect both sides of their balance sheets.
The higher price of oil is helping tank the price of natural gas
Stay with us here — think about chicken parts. Higher demand for white breast meat means an excess of chicken legs.
Colleges are hiring general managers to help athletes navigate NIL deals
Colleges want the best athletes to play at their school. So what's one way to attract them? Help them get the best name, image and likeness deals.
Potential changes in restaurant pay stir mixed reactions
In a dozen states, restaurants and worker advocates are fighting over how — and how much — tipped workers should be paid.
"Copay accumulators" put patients in middle of battle between insurers and drugmakers
The tactic helps insurance companies counter high drug prices, but patient advocates are working to ban them.
