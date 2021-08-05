Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Marketplace has a new podcast for kids, "Million Bazillion!" EPISODE OUT NOW
The DL on Biden’s ambitious EV goal
Aug 5, 2021

The DL on Biden’s ambitious EV goal

Also on today's show: When a job means reuniting a family, how California's drought hurts textiles mills and a closer look at unemployment.

Segments From this episode

COVID & Unemployment

As federal jobless benefits cutoff looms, millions still unemployed

by Samantha Fields
Aug 5, 2021
Many states ended pandemic-related federal unemployment programs early, but there's no evidence it sent more people back to work.
Despite a dip in unemployment claims, 13 million Americans are receiving some form of benefits for being out of work.
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
With the 2,700-page infrastructure bill comes a lot of lobbying

by Kimberly Adams
Aug 5, 2021
Groups large and small are vying for a piece of the pie and seeking lobbyists' help in influencing senators.
While the U.S. Senate is finalizing the infrastructure bill, lobbyists are racing to make their voices heard.
Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images
Biden wants half of all vehicles sold in 2030 to be electric

by Marielle Segarra
Aug 5, 2021
Major carmakers have already announced similar goals, even though EVs now make up just 2% to 3% of all auto sales in the U.S.
President Joe Biden is calling for 50% of new cars sold by 2030 to be electric, but the U.S. would need many more public and fast-charge stations.
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
Shelf Life

What are the parallels between parenting and running a business?

by Emily Oster
Aug 5, 2021
In her new book, economist Emily Oster presents a framework for data-based parenting decisions.
In her new book, economist Emily Oster argues for a data-based approach to parenting decisions.
Loic Venace/AFP via Getty Images
California's drought takes a toll on the state's clothing manufacturers

by Benjamin Gottlieb
Aug 5, 2021
Textile manufacturing relies on access to a cheap and plentiful supply of water.
Sean Zahedi stands next to one of his knitting machines at Lafayette Textiles in Vernon, California.
Benjamin Gottlieb
For this mom, finding a job means reuniting her family

by Richard Cunningham
Aug 5, 2021
Nandita Godbole has stayed in Georgia for 11 years while seeking a job in California, where her husband waits for her and their daughter.
Georgia resident Nandita Godbole has tried to find a job in California for 11 years and worries about whether her small business would survive a cross-country move.
John Moore via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Opendoors Jitwam
Sundress Butcher Brown
That's Love Oddisee
Divina Toro y Moi
North Star Future Islands

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
