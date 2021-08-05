The DL on Biden’s ambitious EV goal
Also on today's show: When a job means reuniting a family, how California's drought hurts textiles mills and a closer look at unemployment.
Segments From this episode
As federal jobless benefits cutoff looms, millions still unemployed
Many states ended pandemic-related federal unemployment programs early, but there's no evidence it sent more people back to work.
With the 2,700-page infrastructure bill comes a lot of lobbying
Groups large and small are vying for a piece of the pie and seeking lobbyists' help in influencing senators.
Biden wants half of all vehicles sold in 2030 to be electric
Major carmakers have already announced similar goals, even though EVs now make up just 2% to 3% of all auto sales in the U.S.
What are the parallels between parenting and running a business?
In her new book, economist Emily Oster presents a framework for data-based parenting decisions.
California's drought takes a toll on the state's clothing manufacturers
Textile manufacturing relies on access to a cheap and plentiful supply of water.
For this mom, finding a job means reuniting her family
Nandita Godbole has stayed in Georgia for 11 years while seeking a job in California, where her husband waits for her and their daughter.
Music from the episode
Opendoors Jitwam
Sundress Butcher Brown
That's Love Oddisee
Divina Toro y Moi
North Star Future Islands
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer