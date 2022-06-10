Supply chain pain isn’t over yet
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus, the closure of small music venues threatens Nashville's status as Music City.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
ADP’s Chief Economist Nela Richardson and the Washington Post’s Heather Long join "Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal to dig into May's Consumer Price Index, recession worries and why inflation has become the economy.
Port congestion is easing. But supply chain congestion isn't going away soon.
China’s COVID-19 lockdowns, which shut down much of the country’s manufacturing and exports, are partly to blame.
Workers face blistering temperatures again, with little federal protection
The Biden Administration ordered OSHA to draw up workplace heat standards. How soon will they be in place?
"Owners' equivalent rent" a key property of inflation
OER, a component of the consumer price index, involves homeowners’ estimates of what their residence would rent for.
As small music venues close in Nashville, some see erosion of Music City's culture
Some spaces that have provided a stage for up-and-coming musicians over the years are in jeopardy because of the booming real estate market.
What's up with celebrities and cryptocurrency?
"Celebrities are rich for reasons having nothing to do with their crypto investments," says Vox's Emily Stewart.
Music from the episode
Seraphim Simian Mobile Disco
Look Both Ways! Birocratic, Flamingosis
Palm Trees Loop Schrauber
Low Season Poolside
Bassackwards Kurt Vile
Tinseltown Swimming in Blood Destroyer
Up Cardi B
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer