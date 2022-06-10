Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Supply chain pain isn’t over yet
Jun 10, 2022

Supply chain pain isn't over yet

Plus, the closure of small music venues threatens Nashville's status as Music City.

The Weekly Wrap

ADP’s Chief Economist Nela Richardson and the Washington Post’s Heather Long join "Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal to dig into May's Consumer Price Index, recession worries and why inflation has become the economy.
by Justin Ho
Jun 10, 2022
China’s COVID-19 lockdowns, which shut down much of the country’s manufacturing and exports, are partly to blame.
President Joe Biden addressed was at the Port of Los Angeles on Friday. Though the port is clearing, the bottlenecks may not be over yet.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Workers face blistering temperatures again, with little federal protection

by Savannah Maher
Jun 10, 2022
The Biden Administration ordered OSHA to draw up workplace heat standards. How soon will they be in place?
Farmworkers and other laborers could suffer in this weekend's heat wave.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
"Owners' equivalent rent" a key property of inflation

by Matt Levin
Jun 10, 2022
OER, a component of the consumer price index, involves homeowners’ estimates of what their residence would rent for.
In the process of calculating the consumer price index, the Bureau of Labor Statistics asks homeowners how much money, hypothetically, they'd rent their place out for.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
As small music venues close in Nashville, some see erosion of Music City's culture

by Paige Pfleger
Jun 10, 2022
Some spaces that have provided a stage for up-and-coming musicians over the years are in jeopardy because of the booming real estate market.
Artist Tristen Gaspadarek performs a farewell show at Mercy Lounge, which recently closed in Nashville.
Paige Pfleger/WPLN News
What's up with celebrities and cryptocurrency?

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Jun 10, 2022
"Celebrities are rich for reasons having nothing to do with their crypto investments," says Vox's Emily Stewart.
Actor Matt Damon told viewers that "fortune favors the brave" during a Super Bowl ad for Crypto.com.
Valery Hache/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Seraphim Simian Mobile Disco
Look Both Ways! Birocratic, Flamingosis
Palm Trees Loop Schrauber
Low Season Poolside
Bassackwards Kurt Vile
Tinseltown Swimming in Blood Destroyer
Up Cardi B

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

