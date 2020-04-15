As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Apr 15, 2020
Small businesses are still waiting for relief
Plus, the spring clothing stranded in stores, coronavirus' effect on college admissions and the country's yeast shortage.
Stories From this episode
COVID-19
Some out-of-work Americans out of luck when it comes to benefits
Despite expanded eligibility, many people who are out of work because of COVID-19 can't access federal support.
COVID-19
Small businesses uncertain about emergency loan applications
The Small Business Administration says over 1.3 million loan applications have been approved as of Wednesday. But many businesses whose loans have been approved haven’t yet seen any of the money.
COVID-19
Battered by Brexit, British companies now grapple with something worse
Two small British businesses — a cheese monger and a rivet maker — struggle to stay afloat in the coronavirus lockdown.
COVID-19
Bread baking boom means flour and yeast are flying off U.S. shelves
Rising demand has led to a tripling in sales at Vermont-based King Arthur Flour.
COVID-19
How the pandemic is changing South Carolina manufacturing
Despite being home to many essential manufacturing, Spartanburg County, South Carolina has had to adapt.
COVID-19
How COVID-19 could disrupt college admissions
The pandemic is changing the way high school seniors choose their institution of higher learning.
Music from the episode
Butterflies Anchorsong
Cómo Me Quieres Khruangbin
Cut It Upwards Kelpe
Still Think Chrome Sparks
Shot into the Sun Yppah
Natural Green Blazo
Sweat Moss Of Aura
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer