Small businesses are still waiting for relief
Apr 15, 2020

Small businesses are still waiting for relief

Plus, the spring clothing stranded in stores, coronavirus' effect on college admissions and the country's yeast shortage. 

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Some out-of-work Americans out of luck when it comes to benefits

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 15, 2020
Despite expanded eligibility, many people who are out of work because of COVID-19 can't access federal support.
Many states aren't accepting claims yet as they ramp up and adapt their computer systems.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
COVID-19

Small businesses uncertain about emergency loan applications

by Justin Ho
Apr 15, 2020
The Small Business Administration says over 1.3 million loan applications have been approved as of Wednesday. But many businesses whose loans have been approved haven’t yet seen any of the money.
Small businesses are still waiting on money from the Paycheck Protection Program.
Victor J. Blue/Getty Images
COVID-19

Battered by Brexit, British companies now grapple with something worse

by Stephen Beard
Apr 15, 2020
Two small British businesses — a cheese monger and a rivet maker — struggle to stay afloat in the coronavirus lockdown.
A passenger on the London Underground wears a surgical mask. The virus threat poses unprecedented problems for British businesses.
Ming Yeung/Getty Images
COVID-19

Bread baking boom means flour and yeast are flying off U.S. shelves

by Kristin Schwab
Apr 15, 2020
Rising demand has led to a tripling in sales at Vermont-based King Arthur Flour.
There's something comforting about kneading your own dough and baking your own bread.
Philippe Lopez/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

How the pandemic is changing South Carolina manufacturing

by Kai Ryssdal and Bennett Purser
Apr 15, 2020
Despite being home to many essential manufacturing, Spartanburg County, South Carolina has had to adapt.
Inside Assembly North at BMW's Spartanburg manufacturing facility, the biggest BMW factory in the world.
Bridget Bodnar/Marketplace
COVID-19

How COVID-19 could disrupt college admissions

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Apr 15, 2020
The pandemic is changing the way high school seniors choose their institution of higher learning.
University lecture halls may be empty, but the college admissions processes marches on.
Omar Marques/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Butterflies Anchorsong
Cómo Me Quieres Khruangbin
Cut It Upwards Kelpe
Still Think Chrome Sparks
Shot into the Sun Yppah
Natural Green Blazo
Sweat Moss Of Aura

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

