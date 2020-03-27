As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Mar 27, 2020
Small businesses are barely hanging on
Plus: the new economies of Canadian border towns, retailers' rush to staff up and a conversation with the president of the Dallas Fed president.
Stories From this episode
COVID-19
Despite imminent federal aid, small businesses are desperate
Many have already laid off their entire staff.
COVID-19
As millions join unemployment rolls, some retailers are in a hurry to hire
A surge in demand during the pandemic has Amazon, Walmart, CVS and others scrambling to add thousands of new workers.
COVID-19
Dallas Fed president calls policies relief, rather than stimulus
Dallas Fed president Robert Kaplan joined us to discuss the many challenges ahead.
COVID-19
There are no games, sports fans. What are you gonna do?
With sporting events cancelled, fans are spending their money and time playing sports apps and video games, and watching re-runs.
COVID-19
Some communities feel the pinch as U.S. and Canada close border to nonessential travel
Some businesses seeing fewer customers from the other side of the border.
Music from the episode
Still Grimey Sean Price, U-God, C-Rayz Walz, Prodigal Sunn, Wu-Tang Clan
Sun Dress Freddie Joachim
Pretty Pimpin Kurt Vile
The Bridge Emancipator, Lapa, Frameworks, Tor
It’s Only (feat. Zyra) ODESZA, Zyra
Back To You Selena Gomez
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
What happened today?
