Small businesses are barely hanging on
Mar 27, 2020

Plus: the new economies of Canadian border towns, retailers' rush to staff up and a conversation with the president of the Dallas Fed president.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Despite imminent federal aid, small businesses are desperate

by Kimberly Adams Mar 27, 2020
Many have already laid off their entire staff.
Many small businesses are struggling during the COVID-19 slowdown.
Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

As millions join unemployment rolls, some retailers are in a hurry to hire

by Meghan McCarty Carino Mar 27, 2020
A surge in demand during the pandemic has Amazon, Walmart, CVS and others scrambling to add thousands of new workers.
A global pandemic might seem like an odd time to hire a lot of new workers, but some companies need the extra hands.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
COVID-19

Dallas Fed president calls policies relief, rather than stimulus

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry Mar 27, 2020
Dallas Fed president Robert Kaplan joined us to discuss the many challenges ahead.
President and CEO of the Dallas Federal Reserve, Robert Kaplan
Courtesy of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas
COVID-19

There are no games, sports fans. What are you gonna do?

by Andy Uhler Mar 27, 2020
With sporting events cancelled, fans are spending their money and time playing sports apps and video games, and watching re-runs.
People sit on a hill overlooking Dodger Stadium on what was supposed to be MLB's opening day — now postponed due to the coronavirus — on March 26 in Los Angeles, California.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
COVID-19

Some communities feel the pinch as U.S. and Canada close border to nonessential travel

by Emma Jacobs Mar 27, 2020
Some businesses seeing fewer customers from the other side of the border.
The U.S.-Canada border is closed to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Lars Hagberg/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Still Grimey Sean Price, U-God, C-Rayz Walz, Prodigal Sunn, Wu-Tang Clan
Sun Dress Freddie Joachim
Pretty Pimpin Kurt Vile
The Bridge Emancipator, Lapa, Frameworks, Tor
It’s Only (feat. Zyra) ODESZA, Zyra
Back To You Selena Gomez

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
