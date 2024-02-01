My EconomyBreaking GroundShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Silence isn't golden if you're a TikTok creator
Feb 1, 2024

Feb 1, 2024

Mario Tama/Getty Images
Universal Music Group pulled its songs from TikTok this week.

Segments From this episode

U.S. productivity is up for the third quarter in a row. What does that mean?

by Samantha Fields
Feb 1, 2024
Rising productivity makes possible rising living standards over time.
One way to think about productivity is the total amount of income the economy is generating per hour, says Heidi Shierholz at the Economic Policy Institute.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Labor costs are still going up, but the rate is going down

by Henry Epp
Feb 1, 2024
Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that 2023 saw a pullback in labor cost growth. That may keep the downtrend in inflation going.
The pace of wage growth pulled back last year, which could constrain price increases across the economy in 2024.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Why Universal is calling time out on TikTok

by Kristin Schwab
Feb 1, 2024
The video platform and the music company couldn't agree on terms for renewing their contract. Some of the fallout will hit video creators.
Universal says TikTok accounts for just 1% of its revenue. TikTok calls itself a “free promotional and discovery vehicle” for Universal’s talent.
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
Hundreds of food brands linked to hidden prisoner workforce, AP reports

by Kimberly Adams and Richard Cunningham
Feb 1, 2024
The Associated Press uncovered a workforce of prisoners producing hundreds of millions of dollars worth of agricultural products and goods by popular food brands.
Nationwide, U.S. prisoners produce hundreds of millions of dollars worth of agricultural products and goods sold on the open market, AP reporters found. Above, a man walks through part of the Louisiana State Penitentiary, a maximum security prison with its own farm.
Giles Clarke/Getty Images
Beveridge curve was behind the curve in linking employment, inflation

by Kimberly Adams and Sofia Terenzio
Feb 1, 2024
A strong job market alongside cooling price gains has economists debating a key model, Bloomberg's Enda Curran reports.
The Beveridge Curve looks at the relationship between unemployment and job openings. Many economists thought joblessness would have to rise for inflation to cool, but recently that hasn't been the case.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Feb 1, 2024
Universal Music Group pulled its songs from TikTok this week.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

