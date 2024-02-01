Silence isn’t golden if you’re a TikTok creator
Universal Music Group pulled its songs from TikTok this week.
U.S. productivity is up for the third quarter in a row. What does that mean?
Rising productivity makes possible rising living standards over time.
Labor costs are still going up, but the rate is going down
Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that 2023 saw a pullback in labor cost growth. That may keep the downtrend in inflation going.
Why Universal is calling time out on TikTok
The video platform and the music company couldn't agree on terms for renewing their contract. Some of the fallout will hit video creators.
Hundreds of food brands linked to hidden prisoner workforce, AP reports
The Associated Press uncovered a workforce of prisoners producing hundreds of millions of dollars worth of agricultural products and goods by popular food brands.
Beveridge curve was behind the curve in linking employment, inflation
A strong job market alongside cooling price gains has economists debating a key model, Bloomberg's Enda Curran reports.
