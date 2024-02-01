My EconomyBreaking GroundShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism Learn more

U.S. productivity is up for the third quarter in a row. What does that mean?

Samantha Fields Feb 1, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
One way to think about productivity is the total amount of income the economy is generating per hour, says Heidi Shierholz at the Economic Policy Institute. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

U.S. productivity is up for the third quarter in a row. What does that mean?

Samantha Fields Feb 1, 2024
Heard on:
One way to think about productivity is the total amount of income the economy is generating per hour, says Heidi Shierholz at the Economic Policy Institute. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Productivity for the nonfarm business sector increased 3.2% in the last quarter of 2023, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. 

With the caveat that these numbers are volatile and subject to revisions, that’s a significant increase in productivity for the third quarter in a row. 

It is always a good sign when productivity is rising.

“When you think about what productivity is, it is the total amount of goods and services produced in our economy, divided by the total hours worked in the economy,” said Heidi Shierholz, president of the Economic Policy Institute.

Another way to think about it is the total amount of income the economy is generating per hour, she said.

“And when that goes up, that’s good for the economy,” she said. “That actually is what makes rising living standards over time possible.”

All sorts of different factors can contribute to productivity growth, she said. But “in general, over the long run, changes in productivity are really about changes in technology.”

Like the invention of computers and the internet.

But Keith Hall, a visiting fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, said the increase in productivity we’re seeing is not because of technological advances.

“The biggest thing really is the return of a healthy economy,” he said. “Having the recession associated with the pandemic, and then the struggle with inflation, we’re sort of coming out of that now.”

For the first few years of the pandemic, productivity was all over the map. Now, it’s about back to where it was in 2019.

But in the next few years, we’re likely to see a tech-fueled spurt in productivity, said Martin Baily, a senior fellow emeritus at The Brookings Institution.

“With all the developments in technology, including AI, but not just AI, I think I’m pretty optimistic,” he said.

We’re not really seeing the impact yet, he said. “We’re still developing AI, we’re still investing heavily in it, people are still learning to use it, myself included.” But it’s only a matter of time before it begins to pay off, he said.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:56 PM PST
28:05
2:01 PM PST
1:05
1:51 PM PST
10:22
10:00 AM PST
52:12
7:57 AM PST
7:22
3:07 AM PST
9:32
Jan 25, 2024
56:08
The economy and ethics of AI training data
The economy and ethics of AI training data
More renters expect they'll never buy a home
More renters expect they'll never buy a home
Why do companies seem to prefer to cut middle management jobs?
Why do companies seem to prefer to cut middle management jobs?
Fed leaves interest rates unchanged, signals cuts are likely months away
Fed leaves interest rates unchanged, signals cuts are likely months away