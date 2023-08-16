My Economy"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Say we achieve a soft landing. Then what?
Aug 16, 2023

Say we achieve a soft landing. Then what?

If the Federal Reserve lands the economy softly, it'll want to maintain a cool, calm status quo. Plus, a technique for producing green energy inspired by a cactus.

Segments From this episode

Retail inventories have dropped. But discounts might stick around.

by Justin Ho
Aug 16, 2023
Over the last year, many retailers have been successfully using discounts to purge their excess inventories. Now, retailers might use discounts to lure skittish consumers.
Target announced its inventories were down 17% from last year.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
What kind of signal does FOMC unanimity send to markets and others watching the economy?

by Matt Levin
Aug 16, 2023
Dissent on interest rate decisions might send mixed messages to Wall Street about where the economy is headed.
Under Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, the FOMC has not had a single dissenting vote on interest rates since June of last year, which former FOMC member Tom Hoenig wasn't surprised by.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
U.S. equity investors think stocks are too expensive, survey finds

by Mitchell Hartman
Aug 16, 2023
S&P Global’s investment manager index survey says most sectors are losing favor with investors. What's going on?
Climbing interest rates are pushing investors away from stocks and into bonds, per Gary Schlossberg with the Wells Fargo Investment Institute.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Adventures in Housing

The economic and logistical realities of straw-bale building

by Maria Hollenhorst
Aug 16, 2023
One couple shares their experience with an alternative construction project.
David and Carrie Chew stand in the wooden frame of their incomplete straw-bale house in 2022.
Courtesy David and Carrie Chew
What comes after a soft landing?

by Kristin Schwab
Aug 16, 2023
There are only so many options. Ideally, they don't include a boom or a bust.
If the Federal Reserve tames inflation and avoids a recession, it will want to maintain the status quo — without a boom or a bust.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
How the prickly pear cactus inspired a scientist seeking alternatives to fossil fuels

by Zoe Kurland
Aug 16, 2023
Engineers at the University of Texas at El Paso have discovered a low-cost, "biomimetic" way of generating hydrogen gas.
Materials engineer Navid Attarzadeh with a prickly pear cactus. The form of the plant inspired a new design for hydrogen gas generation.
Zoe Kurland/Marfa Public Radio
Music from the episode

Cigarette Jang Beom June
Mean Green Snarky Puppy
Switch Cass McCombs
So We Won't Forget Khruangbin
Conduction Mocky
Soft Stud Black Belt Eagle Scout

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

