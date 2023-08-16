Say we achieve a soft landing. Then what?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
If the Federal Reserve lands the economy softly, it'll want to maintain a cool, calm status quo. Plus, a technique for producing green energy inspired by a cactus.
Segments From this episode
Retail inventories have dropped. But discounts might stick around.
Over the last year, many retailers have been successfully using discounts to purge their excess inventories. Now, retailers might use discounts to lure skittish consumers.
What kind of signal does FOMC unanimity send to markets and others watching the economy?
Dissent on interest rate decisions might send mixed messages to Wall Street about where the economy is headed.
U.S. equity investors think stocks are too expensive, survey finds
S&P Global’s investment manager index survey says most sectors are losing favor with investors. What's going on?
The economic and logistical realities of straw-bale building
One couple shares their experience with an alternative construction project.
What comes after a soft landing?
There are only so many options. Ideally, they don't include a boom or a bust.
How the prickly pear cactus inspired a scientist seeking alternatives to fossil fuels
Engineers at the University of Texas at El Paso have discovered a low-cost, "biomimetic" way of generating hydrogen gas.
Music from the episode
Cigarette Jang Beom June
Mean Green Snarky Puppy
Switch Cass McCombs
So We Won't Forget Khruangbin
Conduction Mocky
Soft Stud Black Belt Eagle Scout
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer