Recession alphabet soup
Sep 30, 2020

On today's show, we'll look at what "V" and "K" say about the recovery. Plus: Massive layoffs at Disney parks, learning pods and taking back the streets in LA. 

Music from the episode

Necessary Evil Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Light Cycle Yppah
Hotsauce Chelsea Monet
Origins Tennis

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
