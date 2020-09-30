Among the many innovations that have gained traction during this new pandemic school year is the “learning pod.” Basically, it’s a kind of educational nanny-share for a group of children.

In some cases, that means hiring a full-time teacher instead of relying on online curriculum. In others, it means hiring someone to supervise or help children during distance learning. But forming a learning pod can be complicated — and expensive.

Nanika Shaw is forming an Afro-centric Montessori learning pod for her 2-year-old son and four other preschoolers.

“I told people I started a pod, and people think it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s so easy,'” Shaw said. “It’s actually not that easy.”

Shaw has had to hire a teacher and deck out a space in her sister’s small business in Brooklyn. Now, she’s dealing with all kinds of details, “from the larger things, such as the space, to even something as small as figuring out what water coolers are we going to use. It takes a lot of energy and time,” she said.

She’s written contracts — for the teacher, with the other parents. She’s checked zoning laws and added extra insurance to her homeowner’s policy.

“So you want to make sure that things are just done accurately,” Shaw said. “So I definitely took some time to just think about everything.”

Homeowners insurance rider

Doing things accurately is second nature to Shaw; she’s an attorney. But these types of regulations may not be on other parents’ minds, said Adam Scales, co-director at the Rutgers Center for Risk and Responsibility, especially for learning pods that employ someone and operate out of homes. One example: To run a business out of your home, you need a rider on your homeowners insurance.

“So if you are running a landscaping business, that’s one rate. If you are selling products out of your house, that’s a different type of policy,” Scales said.

Learning pods are comparable to day care centers. Policies for those in homes run a few extra hundred dollars a year to more than a $1,000. Scales said running a pod out of your home could result in a lawsuit, and probably not because of COVID-19.

“Someone slips and falls, maybe one child pushes another. Maybe someone gets into the kitchen and gets burned there,” he said.

Insurance, contracts, paying a private teacher tens of thousands of dollars, outfitting a space — the costs just compound, said L’Heureux Lewis-McCoy, professor of sociology of education at New York University.

“And unless you have a lot of discretionary income, what that means is that families are pushed out, or families are forced to make decisions where they say, ‘We’re going to do this without the insurance, we’re going to bend around the rule,'” Lewis-McCoy said.

And the rules can be confusing. For example, your home may not be zoned for a learning pod. In fact, said Scales from Rutgers, “I am sure that most of these pods are violating local zoning ordinances.”

Laws vary from municipality to municipality; punishments can range from a fine to imprisonment. And Scales said if a pod gets insurance but not a zoning variance, the policy won’t be valid.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs Are people still waiting for unemployment payments? Yes. There is no way to know exactly how many people have been waiting for months and are still not getting unemployment, because states do not have a good system in place for tracking that kind of data, according to Andrew Stettner of The Century Foundation. But by his own calculations, only about 60% of people who have applied for benefits are currently receiving them. That means there are millions still waiting. Read more here on what they are doing about it. Are we going to see another wave of grocery store shortages? Well, public health officials are warning that we could see a second wave of the virus before the end of the year. And this time retailers want to be prepared if there’s high demand for certain products. But they can’t rely totally on predictive modeling. People’s shopping habits have ebbed and flowed depending on the state of COVID-19 cases or lockdowns. So, grocers are going to have to trust their guts. What’s going to happen to retailers, especially with the holiday shopping season approaching? A report out Tuesday from the accounting consultancy BDO USA said 29 big retailers filed for bankruptcy protection through August. And if bankruptcies continue at that pace, the number could rival the bankruptcies of 2010, after the Great Recession. For retailers, the last three months of this year will be even more critical than usual for their survival as they look for some hope around the holidays. Read More Collapse